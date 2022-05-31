ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Whoopi Goldberg tells NRA that AR-15s have ‘got to go’

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
 3 days ago
“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg argued on Tuesday that the AR-15 should be banned nationwide following a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this month that left more than a dozen children and two adults dead.

“Listen, this AR-15’s got to go,” Goldberg said during a discussion on gun control during Tuesday’s show. “I don’t care, NRA. You’ve got to give that gun up. You can have your other yeehaw guns, whatever you want. But the AR-15 is not a hunting gun. It is not a gun where you’re going to go out and shoot your dinner.”

Goldberg suggested that the AR-15, a semi-automatic weapon, has an explicit purpose that should disqualify it from Second Amendment protections.

“This gun is meant to kill people,” she said. “That’s what it’s for and you can’t have it anymore.”

Police and several news outlets have noted that variations of the AR-15 have served as the weapon of choice for attackers who carry out mass shootings in recent years. The shooters involved in Buffalo, N.Y., Parkland, Fla., and last week’s tragedy in Texas all used the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. The weapon allows users to fire a large amount of bullets in a short amount of time.

The shooting at the elementary school in Texas has prompted new calls from victims’ families and Democrats for stricter gun control measures. Leading Republicans, meanwhile, have said the shooting in Uvalde highlights concerns about school safety measures and have dismissed calls for gun control as political.

“I don’t know what it’s gonna take. Maybe it’s just going to take us voting the right people in,” Goldberg said. “Because this is some BS. I’m sick of it. I’m sick of seeing little kids die because people are not paying attention.”

Comments / 572

Ahmathyah
3d ago

Those of you disparaging the AR-15 know nothing about guns. Of course, guns are meant to kill, but they can also be used to save lives in dangerous situations. Do any of you have any idea how many people used AR-15s to fend off multiple armed assailants during a home invasion? We have the right to bear arms & to have a well-regulated militia. If these weapons are accessible to the police & military, then they ought to be accessible to the public too. You're so worried about the machine that you don't see the evil in the man/woman who wields it incorrectly. More people (including children) die from car accidents each year than by guns of any kind. Do you want to ban Ford & GMC? If not, then go sit down somewhere.

Reply(65)
218
Ryan Dvorachek
3d ago

She would blame a gun over the mentally ill behind the gun . Why don't people start being parents and stop raising rotten kids. Teach kids right from wrong.

Reply(12)
127
Rodney J
3d ago

I couldn't care less about anything that she has to say. Who in the hell does she think she is. 🤣😂🤣 Dam sure no one important.

Reply(40)
112
Tampa Bay Times

I understand Texas culture, but AR-15s haven’t been available to teens for 60 years | Letters

But not AR-15s Texas GOP to attend NRA convention in Houston in wake of school shooting | May 25. Having lived in Texas for 22 years, I understand Texas culture and the undeniable fact that the overwhelming majority of gun owners are law-abiding citizens exercising a constitutional right. However, I thought Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was disingenuous to assert in Uvalde that because it has been legal in Texas for 18-year-olds to purchase long guns for 60 years, recent school shootings are simply the result of mental health problems. But AR-15s with large magazines have not been available for teenagers to purchase for the past 60 years.
TEXAS STATE
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, TX
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: 'I don't want all your guns, I want that AR-15'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg flatly said Tuesday she wanted every AR-15 in the United States banned and confidently predicted it would be the law of the land. During a heated discussion on gun control in the wake of last week's mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Goldberg said she wanted people in the National Rifle Association to go to the funerals of those children and called for the confiscation of the popular AR-15 style semi-automatic rifles, which are frequently at the center of so-called "assault weapon" ban discussions.
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
#Nra#Gun Control#School Shootings#Ar 15s#Democrats#Republicans
MSNBC

‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a gun owner and a former Republican. Here’s why I oppose ‘permitless carry’ in Florida. | Column

Where I come from, guns are just a way of life. My dad was a former military police officer, and he went hunting every chance he got. I remember shooting at cans on a fence and walking the land he hunted on. We had firearms in the house. I never thought much of it — I grew up steeped in that culture. Years later, my dad took my family, including my teenage children, to a gun range for an afternoon of target shooting. It’s still one of my favorite memories.
The Independent

National gun surrender launched

A new national gun surrender will allow people to anonymously hand in weapons and ammunition including heirlooms, shotguns and antique revolvers, as well as illegal stun guns and gas-firing blank pistols bought overseas.Many such guns are held in innocence and ignorance that having them is against the law, according to the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and The National Ballistics Intelligence Service (Nabis).Weapons handed in during past surrenders included old wartime service revolvers, war trophies – including grenades – and gas-operated blank-firing pistols and stun-guns – bought during trips to Europe, or online.However innocently held, such weaponry can be acquired...
