REMINDERVILLE, Ohio -- For those folks who think that arming teachers is a solution, try constructing this math problem: Count the number of buildings in your school district, from pre-kindergarten to high school. Multiply by the number of teachers, aides, and support staff. Factor in the traveling teachers and specialists who may be in several classrooms on any day or even in several buildings. Think art and music. Now, lets’ talk about the substitutes who may be in any building or several buildings and classrooms on any given day. Now, think about the administrators, secretaries and guidance counselors who will likely have their own offices.

REMINDERVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO