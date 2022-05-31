Conley to retire from Market Authority

Tom Conley will retire as president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority at the end of 2022, to be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Tammy Nagem.

HIGH POINT — High Point Market Authority President and CEO Tom Conley plans to retire at the end of the year.

Longtime Chief Operating Officer Tammy Nagem will succeed him, assuming the role of president and CEO beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

The organization’s board of directors voted unanimously to appoint Nagem to the position.

Conley has led the Market Authority, which organizes and promotes the semiannual home furnishings trade show, for the past 11 years.

His career spans more than 40 years in the trade show and association management industries.

Before coming to High Point, Conley served as president of several trade associations, including the American Fishing Tackle Manufacturers Association, the National Housewares Manufacturers Association, the Steel Service Center Institute and the Toy Industry Association.

During his tenure, the High Point Market achieved record marks as it rebuilt from the 2008 Great Recession, diversifying buyer attendance and becoming more designer-friendly, according to the board.

Nagem has served the Market Authority for more than 20 years in various capacities and was named chief operating officer in 2011.