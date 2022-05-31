ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Conley to retire from Market Authority

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKcgU_0fvsZOEq00
Tom Conley will retire as president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority at the end of 2022, to be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Tammy Nagem.

HIGH POINT — High Point Market Authority President and CEO Tom Conley plans to retire at the end of the year.

Longtime Chief Operating Officer Tammy Nagem will succeed him, assuming the role of president and CEO beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

The organization’s board of directors voted unanimously to appoint Nagem to the position.

Conley has led the Market Authority, which organizes and promotes the semiannual home furnishings trade show, for the past 11 years.

His career spans more than 40 years in the trade show and association management industries.

Before coming to High Point, Conley served as president of several trade associations, including the American Fishing Tackle Manufacturers Association, the National Housewares Manufacturers Association, the Steel Service Center Institute and the Toy Industry Association.

During his tenure, the High Point Market achieved record marks as it rebuilt from the 2008 Great Recession, diversifying buyer attendance and becoming more designer-friendly, according to the board.

Nagem has served the Market Authority for more than 20 years in various capacities and was named chief operating officer in 2011.

Comments / 0

Related
thefabricator.com

Thomas Built Buses announces shift expansion at North Carolina plant

School bus manufacturer Thomas Built Buses (TBB) has announced the start of an additional shift at its Saf-T-Liner C2 Plant in High Point, N.C., with plans to add 280 employees to its manufacturing operations in the area. “We have robust demand for our entire portfolio of our popular Type C...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Bennett College gets a surprise investment

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Over the years, Americans have racked up more than $1.7 trillion dollars in student loans. That number is spread out over 43 million individual borrowers across the country. Lawmakers are working on a long-term solution to help out debtors, however, for now, one of our local...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Deannexation: One Way To Get Around The Property Tax Hike

Considering the manager’s recommended 2022-2023 budget includes a 30 percent property tax increase, a lot of Greensboro property owners are looking for some tax relief. District 59 State Rep. Jon Hardister has introduced a local bill in the state House that, if it passes, will bring some tax relief to one property owner.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Business
getnews.info

F2 Construction and Development LLC – Greensboro Roofing Contractor Explains Benefits of Proper Roof Maintenance

F2 Construction and Development LLC – Greensboro Roofing Contractor is a premier roofing company in Greensboro, NC. In a recent update, the roofer explained the benefits of proper roof maintenance. Greensboro, NC – F2 Construction and Development LLC – Greensboro Roofing Contractor explained why proper roof maintenance is essential...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

First businesses open in High Point food hall

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The first businesses in High Point’s food hall are now open. It’s the start of creating a culinary destination. The Stock and Grain food hall located on North Elm Street in downtown High Point has been in talks since 2019 About 100 people came to celebrate the opening of the two […]
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#The Market Authority
carolinajournal.com

House Bill seeks to promote diversity in Pickleball

A member of the North Carolina House of Representatives has proposed a bill that would allocate $10,112 from the general fund to NC State University’s College of Natural Resources in order to promote diversity in the game of Pickleball. The bill, H.B. 1073, seeks to fund a pilot program...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WRAL News

Visit NC farms to get the amazing health benefits of blueberries

June kicks off blueberry season here in North Carolina, and many people believe that N.C. blueberries are the best in the country. While I’m not qualified to weigh in on that particular debate, as a gastroenterologist and obesity medicine doctor, I can attest to the incredible health benefits of adding more fruits and vegetables into your diet. Blueberries, in particular, are powerful for promoting overall wellness. Packed with an absurd amount of nutrients and boasting a low glycemic index, these little berries are among the healthiest foods you can eat.
AGRICULTURE
WCNC

State data: One NC county seeing high spread of COVID-19 again, cases climb again

RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
alamancenews.com

New owner takes over “Zack’s” in Burlington

The heir to one local culinary dynasty has officially turned over the keys to a restaurant that his grandfather founded in Burlington nearly a century ago. Zack Touloupas, the third-generation proprietor of Zack’s Hot Dogs, formally signed over the deed to the family-owned eatery on Tuesday – transferring the business to a limited liability corporation affiliated with Burlington businessman John H. Burton.
BURLINGTON, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
5K+
Followers
261
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy