The Answer to All of Your David Njoku Questions is Money

Sticker shocker and raw numbers suggested the Cleveland Browns made a terrible deal signing tight end David Njoku, but the details show the contract is great for the team.

The Cleveland Browns are banking on the fact that David Njoku can become a franchise tight end, but the reason they gave him a four year extension rather than simply allowing him to play on the franchise tag is money. The Browns save money by extending Njoku while giving the player what he wants.

Following the same framework as every other extension the Browns have done with players, the first year has a minimum base salary, allowing the Browns more cap room this year, which will then allow them to rollover more money.

Year two is where Njoku's contract is different from the rest. Because Njoku has a lower signing bonus amount than other players that have been extended, averaging $2.293 million, the total value of Njoku's contract over 2022 and 2023 is $11.721 million. Just the franchise tag amount would've been worth $10.931 million in 2022.

In year one, Njoku is scheduled to earn a total of $3.328 million. That's $7.603 million in savings in 2022 compared to $10.931 million figure. That money is going to be rolled over into 2023, then becoming $15.206 million giving them added flexibility.

In year two, Njoku is scheduled to earn a total of $8.393 million. That $15.206 million the Browns have created by rolling over the savings will cover his entire second year and leave the Browns with another $6.813 million to use in 2023.

Year three is where the contract will escalate and Njoku will be paid like a premium tight end. Njoku will be due $18.393 million. Not only are the Browns betting that he can play up to that value, but in 2024, the sticker shock will be gone as both the salary cap continues to increase and multiple tight ends will have gotten far more lucrative deals by then, something else the Browns wanted to avoid.

If the Browns waited and Njoku played great, they'd be paying $10.931 million and then paying more on the ensuing contract to then keep him. Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins and Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys are next in line. If past is prologue, they will almost certainly more than Njoku did just as Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers got more than Myles Garrett and Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers got more than Denzel Ward.

Year four is a pivot point in the deal. Njoku is scheduled to earn $19.143 million in 2025. The contract is also scheduled to have two void years, which amount to $3.893 million.

Built into this contract is an out for the Browns. After year three, the Browns could potentially cut or trade Njoku. If that happens, Njoku would get $4.586 million.

This is a key to the entire contract.

If Njoku is with the Browns for three years, the Browns end up paying him a total of $34.7 million. That would paid over four years which helps the Browns navigate potential cap issues.

If Njoku is everything the Browns hope he is, he'll stay the fourth season and get the full $54.75 million paid out over five years.

Much has been made of the fact that over four years, Njoku's $54.75 million figure, averaging $13.687 million, would be fifth among tight ends in the NFL. That's true.

However, if he only plays three years of the contract, that average drops him to $11.56 million per year. Not only would that drop him to eighth, below Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots, but it's only $629,000 more than Gesicki and Schultz on the franchise tender, the number many wanted the Browns to keep Njoku on just for this year.

Njoku gets paid, getting the opportunity to cash in huge, but the Browns get a way to insure themselves against underperformance. Njoku is happy and incentivized to prove he's worth almost $20 million in 2025.

It's mutually beneficial for the Browns, but the structure of the first two years is why the Browns have the top of the line front office.