ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Answer to All of Your David Njoku Questions is Money

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQ0Ho_0fvsYlS400

Sticker shocker and raw numbers suggested the Cleveland Browns made a terrible deal signing tight end David Njoku, but the details show the contract is great for the team.

The Cleveland Browns are banking on the fact that David Njoku can become a franchise tight end, but the reason they gave him a four year extension rather than simply allowing him to play on the franchise tag is money. The Browns save money by extending Njoku while giving the player what he wants.

Following the same framework as every other extension the Browns have done with players, the first year has a minimum base salary, allowing the Browns more cap room this year, which will then allow them to rollover more money.

Year two is where Njoku's contract is different from the rest. Because Njoku has a lower signing bonus amount than other players that have been extended, averaging $2.293 million, the total value of Njoku's contract over 2022 and 2023 is $11.721 million. Just the franchise tag amount would've been worth $10.931 million in 2022.

In year one, Njoku is scheduled to earn a total of $3.328 million. That's $7.603 million in savings in 2022 compared to $10.931 million figure. That money is going to be rolled over into 2023, then becoming $15.206 million giving them added flexibility.

In year two, Njoku is scheduled to earn a total of $8.393 million. That $15.206 million the Browns have created by rolling over the savings will cover his entire second year and leave the Browns with another $6.813 million to use in 2023.

Year three is where the contract will escalate and Njoku will be paid like a premium tight end. Njoku will be due $18.393 million. Not only are the Browns betting that he can play up to that value, but in 2024, the sticker shock will be gone as both the salary cap continues to increase and multiple tight ends will have gotten far more lucrative deals by then, something else the Browns wanted to avoid.

If the Browns waited and Njoku played great, they'd be paying $10.931 million and then paying more on the ensuing contract to then keep him. Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins and Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys are next in line. If past is prologue, they will almost certainly more than Njoku did just as Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers got more than Myles Garrett and Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers got more than Denzel Ward.

Year four is a pivot point in the deal. Njoku is scheduled to earn $19.143 million in 2025. The contract is also scheduled to have two void years, which amount to $3.893 million.

Built into this contract is an out for the Browns. After year three, the Browns could potentially cut or trade Njoku. If that happens, Njoku would get $4.586 million.

This is a key to the entire contract.

If Njoku is with the Browns for three years, the Browns end up paying him a total of $34.7 million. That would paid over four years which helps the Browns navigate potential cap issues.

If Njoku is everything the Browns hope he is, he'll stay the fourth season and get the full $54.75 million paid out over five years.

Much has been made of the fact that over four years, Njoku's $54.75 million figure, averaging $13.687 million, would be fifth among tight ends in the NFL. That's true.

However, if he only plays three years of the contract, that average drops him to $11.56 million per year. Not only would that drop him to eighth, below Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots, but it's only $629,000 more than Gesicki and Schultz on the franchise tender, the number many wanted the Browns to keep Njoku on just for this year.

Njoku gets paid, getting the opportunity to cash in huge, but the Browns get a way to insure themselves against underperformance. Njoku is happy and incentivized to prove he's worth almost $20 million in 2025.

It's mutually beneficial for the Browns, but the structure of the first two years is why the Browns have the top of the line front office.

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Longtime Steelers defender announces retirement

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers defender Stephon Tuitt announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. In a statement shared via the Steelers’ Twitter account, Tuitt cited several factors in his retirement decision, including the recent death of his brother and successfully earning his degree. “After the tragic loss of my...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Chargers#American Football#The Cleveland Browns
Yardbarker

Greg Newsome, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Speak on the relationship between Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield

Since the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. and the likely departure of Baker Mayfield, there have been tons of questions about how good of teammates the two actually were. Second-year players Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went on the Varsity House Podcast and one of the segments was regarding Beckham and Mayfield as teammates. The two defensive players opened up about Mayfield and Beckham as teammates, and much more.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/31/22)

It is unclear if David Njoku, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, and Jack Conklin will be at this session; they did not attend the first session. Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Could Grant Bring The Magic Like Cribbs Did?. When watching this footage of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

 https://www.si.com/nfl/browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy