Philadelphia, PA

Vegan Fare at The Reading Terminal Market

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsider The Reading Terminal Market if you're looking for a great place to eat vegan fare in Center City, Philadelphia. One of the country's oldest and most popular markets, the market features more than 80 vendors, including a few that cater to vegans. Here are some recommendations: Luhv Vegan Deli, Fox...

WFMZ-TV Online

National Donut Day on Friday includes hole-sale deals

You can bet dollars to donuts that those sugary, deep-fried treats will be more popular on Friday. And in some cases, they’ll require fewer dollars. National Donut Day falls on the first Friday in June each year – June 3 this year. And not only are most area...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Restaurants, Bars Face Beer Shortage Due To Delivery Delays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For people looking to enjoy a beer at the bar, well the beverage of your choice might be out of stock and it could be that way for a little while due to delivery delays. At O’Neals Pub in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood, the flow of beer is slowing down. Managing partner Greg “Spoonie” Rand says if he ran out of a certain beer in the middle of the week, he used to be able to get another delivery the next day. Now he may have to wait until the following week. “You used to be able to order and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Philly Area Hikes With Scintillating Endings

The High Rocks Trail is a popular hike in the Philadelphia area. The trail winds around a 200-foot sheer rock face, eventually ending at Tohickon Creek. This creek can become a popular whitewater kayaking and climbing destination during the spring rains. Ralph Stover State Park occasionally releases water from Lake Nockamixon, making the trails even more scenic. After climbing the steep, rocky trail, the hikers will be rewarded with stunning views.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Thrillist

The Best Philadelphia-Area Beaches You Can Drive to This Summer

It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Melissa Frost

Root's Country Market & Auction: Upcoming Events [Summer 2022]

Root's Country Market & Auction in Manheim is truly a gem in Lancaster County. About a 20-minute drive from Lancaster City, you'll find Root's, the oldest single-family-run country market in the county. It has grown from what used to be a small poultry auction in 1925 to now having over 200 vendors and several events throughout the year.
MANHEIM, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Restaurants in Trenton, NJ

There are so many great options in Trenton that you're sure to find a meal to satisfy your taste buds. We'll talk about the Blue Danube Restaurant, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Ila Mae's Restaurant, etc. Each restaurant serves a different cuisine, and we'll let you know how well it fits your taste buds.
TRENTON, NJ
PhillyBite

Five British Pubs and Restaurants in Philadelphia Region

Visiting a British pub in Philadelphia is an excellent way to explore the city's rich history. These historic venues offer an atmosphere of comfort and community. British-style pubs are more than just places to get drunk. Rather than rushing in and out, they encourage lingering and socializing. Philadelphia pubs are cozy and welcoming, offering everything from darts to a relaxed atmosphere. You can also enjoy darts at Black Sheep Pub, which offers games Tuesday through Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Wyomissing restaurant's new owners to keep it in the family

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery has changed its ownership and leadership, but kept it in the family. Usman "Oz" Chaudhry said he and his brother, Rizwan "Riz" Chaudhry, on Wednesday took over ownership of the eatery at 1245 Penn Ave. from his cousin, Hamid Chaudhry. Hamid Chaudhry...
WYOMISSING, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream in Rehoboth Beach DE

Many families make a summer pilgrimage to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and the best way to cool off is with an ice cream sundae. Whether you visit for the day or while on vacation, ice cream will make any Rehoboth Beach Visit a hit. This landmark beach town serves some of the best ice creams in Delaware.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Philadelphia--is the cost worth it?

(Lotfi/Adobe Stock Images) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is known for the liberty bell, its rich history, and the delicious Philly cheesesteak. Yes, the cheesesteak. Given it's one of the largest cities in the state, some of the wealthiest neighborhoods are located here. We compiled a list of the most expensive places to live in Philadelphia and the results may surprise you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Abandoned horse found wandering streets of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — An animal rescue group in Pennsylvania is caring for a horse that was found abandoned in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. The horse, now named Darien, was found after animal control officers received a call about a stray horse, the Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia said in a Facebook post. In the post, officers said the horse had been abandoned by the person who bought him earlier that day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotelnewsresource.com

P.F. Chang Reopens Atlantic City, New Jersey Restaurant

P.F. Chang's announced the May 29 opening of its Atlantic City, New Jersey, location as an upgraded flagship restaurant. After three months of extensive renovations, the long-established Atlantic City location reopens as P.F. Chang's first flagship restaurant on the east coast – and third in the country. P.F. Chang's...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
FOX 43

Inflation impacting swimming pool industry as summer approaches

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The start of June is bringing the summer heat with it. That heat is also bringing many of customers into Buchmyer’s Pools in Springettsbury Township. “Now that the weather is finally here, Memorial Day is usually our big bang, but I think it’s going to last another two or three weeks, still," said Kriste Buchmyer-Feltman, owner of Buchmyer's Pools.
YORK COUNTY, PA

