You ever notice the ads on taxi cabs in Miami? Many of them promote events occurring not in Miami but in Las Vegas. It really makes you shake your head. Miami is not the next Las Vegas, nor are we simply South Beach. Of course tourism is a major component of our economy, but it is not what defines us. Arguably, the downtown corridor is defining who we are becoming. The heartbeat of our future lies downtown and the blood coursing through this vein is our emerging culture.

1 DAY AGO