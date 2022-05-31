ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Human remains discovered near Industrial Drive in Bristol

By Murry Lee
 3 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Human remains were found in Bristol, Tennessee Tuesday morning, according to police.

A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states that officers were called to an area near 101 Industrial Drive around 9:50 a.m. Police had been contacted after receiving a report of “human skeletal remains located in a nearby wooded area.”

The BTPD reports that the remains are being recovered with help from the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City. Once they are fully recovered, police say the remains will be sent to a laboratory to try and determine the cause of death.

The release states the process could take several days, and updates will be shared when they are available.

The remains have not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon, and the BTPD asks anyone with information to call 423-989-5529.

WJHL

