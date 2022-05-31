ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Public School students gather for first ‘Student Voice Conference’

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — After nearly two years of planning, student organizer and Pittsburgh SciTech senior Tyrique Whitson kicked off Pittsburgh Public Schools’ inaugural Student Voice Conference on Tuesday.

“It’s very important to have student voice lifted because if we don’t have student voice, we’re not going to have a district that is for students and policies that are geared toward us,” said Whitson.

He developed the initial idea for the conference and enlisted the help of other student leaders from across the district.

Around 200 students attended to discuss topics including political advocacy, social media, leadership, networking, and mental health.

“It’s time to be a leader, step up, and use your skills to come together and show who you are,” said Whitson.

“Long term we’re trying to make it so that students’ voices are represented in our district, in our city, in our county, and in our region,” added senior and student organizer Dylan Shapiro.

He said it’s important that young people get a chance to share their perspective on issues that are important and impact their everyday lives.

“All of the student facilitators are fantastic and we all have slightly different interests and slightly different things that we want to communicate to our attendees at this conference,” said Shapiro.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters was present at the conference.

He said he appreciates any time student leaders take the initiative to create positive change within the district.

“They’re our greatest commodity and our future, and so, student voice has to be invaluable. They are the ones who are being educated. They are the ones who are going to transform and change the world,” Walters said.

Student organizers recommend that other school districts consider hosting a similar conference. Walters said the event will “definitely” return next year.

