ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Nearly 1,500 properties took part in La Crosse’s first ‘No Mow May’

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgwam_0fvsXbab00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The of La Crosse celebrated its first “No Mow May” as a success with just under 1,500 properties participating.

No Mow May is an effort that asks participants to delay mowing their yards for the month of May to help maintain a good habitat for pollinators looking to forage after lying dormant for the winter. La Crosse’s common council voted in April to allow the program in the city.

The city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department says a survey will be sent out to all participants and that yard signs can be stored and reused next year, or dropped off at their station in La Crosse City Hall.

If this will be your first time mowing this season, the parks department recommends the following:

  • Select a day when the grass is dry and ensure your mowing blades are sharp.
  • Use a weed whip or string trimmer to trim tall grass that may be difficult for a traditional mower
  • Rather than reducing the height of your grass in one session, try to reduce the height of grass incrementally over several days up to a week.
  • Adjust your mower’s deck to the highest setting.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

“It would mean a lot:” Local foundation building veterans’ memorial in Riverside Park

Luminaria at La Crosse’s Veterans Freedom Park held to remember Louie Ferris

70 complete “Murph Challenge” workout for Memorial Day

Friendly fawn greets turkey hunters in Trempealeau County

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Coulee Region pools to open June 4th

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- City pools in La Crosse, Onalaska, and Sparta open for the season on Saturday, June 4th. Pool-goers should not have to worry about COVID-19 mitigation policies this season. However, the pandemic is still having an impact on staff. Lifeguards are in short supply across the country...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s 10th annual free fishing day set for Saturday, June 4th

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Since 2012, more than 1,000 children and their parents have attended “free fishing” day. The event is sponsored by the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO and the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance “boots on the ground” conservation program. So get your kids ready to fish on Saturday, June 4th, from nine to noon, at Chad Erickson Memorial Park in La...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Parks Department#Recent News Headlines#News 8
wizmnews.com

The 20-year plan to fix La Crosse Street begins Monday

La Crosse Street, it’s finally getting fixed. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently signed a $6.7 million contract to “improve safety, operations and pavement conditions” of Highway 16, between West Avenue and Losey Boulevard, a release Tuesday said. Construction by the state is scheduled to begin June 6...
LA CROSSE, WI
WSAW

Search for injured black bear in Juneau County draws national attention

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for an injured black bear in Juneau County is intensifying. Volunteers from the organization Help Asheville Bears or HAB arrived in New Lisbon this week to find the bear and help remove a small game trap from its right front paw. NBC15 first reported on the bear last week when a viewer sent us a video of the bear hobbling around in their backyard.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wizmnews.com

Body found in La Crosse River identified as 26-year-old Sparta man

The body found a week ago in the La Crosse River at Sparta has been identified. Fredi Ruiz, a 26-year-old Sparta native, was found by a canoer near the Hammer Road crossing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department says the investigation into his death is still ongoing and is asking anyone with info contact them at (608) 269-2117 or through the Monroe County Crime Stoppers.
SPARTA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy