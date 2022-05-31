Nearly 1,500 properties took part in La Crosse’s first ‘No Mow May’

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The of La Crosse celebrated its first “No Mow May” as a success with just under 1,500 properties participating.

No Mow May is an effort that asks participants to delay mowing their yards for the month of May to help maintain a good habitat for pollinators looking to forage after lying dormant for the winter. La Crosse’s common council voted in April to allow the program in the city.

The city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department says a survey will be sent out to all participants and that yard signs can be stored and reused next year, or dropped off at their station in La Crosse City Hall.

If this will be your first time mowing this season, the parks department recommends the following:

Select a day when the grass is dry and ensure your mowing blades are sharp.

Use a weed whip or string trimmer to trim tall grass that may be difficult for a traditional mower

Rather than reducing the height of your grass in one session, try to reduce the height of grass incrementally over several days up to a week.

Adjust your mower’s deck to the highest setting.

