Gatlinburg, TN

Things to do in the Great Smoky Mountains this Summer

By Chris McIntosh
wjhl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarci Claude with the Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau,...

www.wjhl.com

wjhl.com

Brews & Tunes

(WJHL) Cameo Waters, Main Street Director tells us about this year’s 7th season of Main Street Brews & Tunes every Sunday from June 5 to September 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center Plaza. Live music starts at 5 p.m. This event is free...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wvlt.tv

Have you seen scorpions crawling near your home?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are there scorpions in your backyard or under your house? If so, a University of Tennessee student wants to hear from you. Colby Sain, a UT Senior said she’s working with the American Museum of Natural History studying scorpions. Sain said she found one in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Downtown Yoga Festival

(WJHL) Kim Blaine with the Downtown Yoga Festival tells us what we can expect during this year’s second annual event coming up Sunday, June 5th in downtown Johnson City. For more information visit www.DowntownYogaFestival.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
lonelyplanet.com

18 top things to do in Smoky Mountains Gateway Towns

The three main gateway cities to Great Smoky Mountain National Park – Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville – share an abiding love for the patron saint of East Tennessee: Dolly Parton. As the country music superstar once joked, it takes a lot of money to look this cheap. So go ahead, immerse in the tacky exuberance of it all.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee doughnut shops celebrate National Doughnut Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee doughnut stores are celebrating National Doughnut Day, a holiday dedicated to honoring the women of the Salvation Army who served pastries to soldiers during World War One. WVLT News visited a Maryville favorite- Richy Kreme, where Dustin Cochran, the owner, was giving out free...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee Valley Food Festival & Cookoff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Come hungry to a new event coming to town. On Saturday, June 11 get ready for the first-ever Tennessee Valley Food and Festival Cookoff in Downtown Madisonville. The event is free and open for all ages. Festival goers will be able to get in on...
MADISONVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Blue Plum Festival packed with events

(WJHL) Ashley Cavendar, Volunteer Chair, and Katie Houston, Wellness Chair of Blum Plum tell us what we can expect during the two day festival in downtown Johnson City. For more information visit www.BluePlum.org.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Shine Girl’ opens featuring Parton family moonshine

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Moonshine runs deep in the hills of Sevier County. Now, the Parton family is getting in on the business. Shine Girl is owned and operated by Danielle Parton. Yes, she’s related to Dolly. She’s her niece and has brought out her spin on the Parton family moonshine her Papaw used to sell for some extra money.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Lifestyle
Travel
WJHL

Bear sightings increase in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 viewers have been reporting an increase in bear sightings over the past week. Photos and security camera footage have spotted black bears trekking across front yards and even coming up onto porches. Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told News Channel 11 that the increased sightings […]
HILTONS, VA
WATE

Back to the Future star and other celebrities coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pop culture fans are in for a treat! Fanboy Expo is making its way to Knoxville and will feature many celebrity guests. Fanboy Expo is a pop culture expo that features celebrity guests, comic industry pros, cosplay, vendors, live entertainment, and more. The expo will be at the Knoxville Convention Center from August 5-7.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Blue Plum Festival returns to downtown Johnson City

Blue Plum Festival returns to downtown Johnson City. River Riders sweep Doughboys to open Appy League …. John Battle, Abingdon claim Region D baseball titles. NECX worker assaulted by inmate says understaffing …. Southwest Va. food truck awarded $10,000 grant. ‘Moonshiner’s Delight’ hiking, biking trail unveiled …. ‘Liberty!’...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

TVA Lineman Rodeo coming to Sevierville

Linemen from throughout Tennessee are heading to Sevierville for the 2022 Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo. The event is meant to create pride in the trade and foster kinship between participants and attendees.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How can you avoid ticks this summer?

Union County Sheriff, TBI investigating deadly shooting. Your headlines from 6/2 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in Union County, Crashes overnight, Knox woman watches cruise fire. Lifeguard shortage leaves Pigeon Forge Community Center Pool closed. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lifeguard shortage leaves Pigeon Forge Community Center Pool...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Community Policy