Things to do in the Great Smoky Mountains this Summer

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Moonshine runs deep in the hills of Sevier County. Now, the Parton family is getting in on the business. Shine Girl is owned and operated by Danielle Parton. Yes, she’s related to Dolly. She’s her niece and has brought out her spin on the Parton family moonshine her Papaw used to sell for some extra money.

SEVIERVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO