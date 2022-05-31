Things to do in the Great Smoky Mountains this Summer

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. Left to its own devices, time undoes the works of man. The mountains are taking back...
(WJHL) Cameo Waters, Main Street Director tells us about this year’s 7th season of Main Street Brews & Tunes every Sunday from June 5 to September 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center Plaza. Live music starts at 5 p.m. This event is free...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are there scorpions in your backyard or under your house? If so, a University of Tennessee student wants to hear from you. Colby Sain, a UT Senior said she’s working with the American Museum of Natural History studying scorpions. Sain said she found one in...
(WJHL) Kim Blaine with the Downtown Yoga Festival tells us what we can expect during this year’s second annual event coming up Sunday, June 5th in downtown Johnson City. For more information visit www.DowntownYogaFestival.com.
Tails and Paws highlights a few animals up for adoption at the Johnson City/Washington County Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter in Johnson City, or you can give them a call at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You...
The three main gateway cities to Great Smoky Mountain National Park – Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville – share an abiding love for the patron saint of East Tennessee: Dolly Parton. As the country music superstar once joked, it takes a lot of money to look this cheap. So go ahead, immerse in the tacky exuberance of it all.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee doughnut stores are celebrating National Doughnut Day, a holiday dedicated to honoring the women of the Salvation Army who served pastries to soldiers during World War One. WVLT News visited a Maryville favorite- Richy Kreme, where Dustin Cochran, the owner, was giving out free...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Come hungry to a new event coming to town. On Saturday, June 11 get ready for the first-ever Tennessee Valley Food and Festival Cookoff in Downtown Madisonville. The event is free and open for all ages. Festival goers will be able to get in on...
(WJHL) Ashley Cavendar, Volunteer Chair, and Katie Houston, Wellness Chair of Blum Plum tell us what we can expect during the two day festival in downtown Johnson City. For more information visit www.BluePlum.org.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Moonshine runs deep in the hills of Sevier County. Now, the Parton family is getting in on the business. Shine Girl is owned and operated by Danielle Parton. Yes, she’s related to Dolly. She’s her niece and has brought out her spin on the Parton family moonshine her Papaw used to sell for some extra money.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority and the Knox County Rescue Squad are warning people to use extra caution on or near local waterways after an above-normal stretch of rainfall in the last week. According to the TVA, the Tennessee River Valley received 200% of normal rainfall...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 viewers have been reporting an increase in bear sightings over the past week. Photos and security camera footage have spotted black bears trekking across front yards and even coming up onto porches. Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told News Channel 11 that the increased sightings […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pop culture fans are in for a treat! Fanboy Expo is making its way to Knoxville and will feature many celebrity guests. Fanboy Expo is a pop culture expo that features celebrity guests, comic industry pros, cosplay, vendors, live entertainment, and more. The expo will be at the Knoxville Convention Center from August 5-7.
WARTBURG, Tenn. — The Obed Wild and Scenic River are asking for the public's assistance in locating the people responsible for vandalizing a vault toilet building at Barnett Bridge. In the last couple of weeks, Obed Wild and Scenic River said multiple acts of vandalism have taken place. Vandals...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Get ready for the possibility of a spectacular showing in the night sky on Memorial Day as the Tau-Herculids Meteor Shower could put on a cosmic show of a lifetime. The possible Tau-Herculids Meteor Shower stems from an event that took place back in the 1990s....
Linemen from throughout Tennessee are heading to Sevierville for the 2022 Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo. The event is meant to create pride in the trade and foster kinship between participants and attendees.
