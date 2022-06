PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of fire crews worked together to put out a house fire near Camelback Mountain. Firefighters were called out to a house near 44th Street and McDonald Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof. “So when firefighters arrived on scene most of that fire was in the attic. It was initially above the garage and because of the large house this was it extended through the entire house,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. The husband and wife who lived there got out of the house safely.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO