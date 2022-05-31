ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MD

Fatal Crash Reported In La Plata (DEVELOPING)

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPIhq_0fvsXH8B00
Maryland State Police Photo Credit: Maryland State Police Facebook

A multiple-vehicle crash has left at least one person dead on Crain Highway in La Plata according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred on the 5230 block of Crain Highway around 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 31.

Maryland State Police have declined to comment at this time, this story will continue to be updated as it develops.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Glen Burnie Man Dies Of Mysterious Injuries After Crash

A Glen Burnie man has died from mysterious injuries found after a multiple vehicle crash in Millersville, authorities say. Markail Keaven Johnson, 22, struck two parked vehicles before he was found with serious upper body trauma, Anne Arundel County Police said. Detectives say the trauma was not sustained as a...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Suspect charged in Lexington Park shooting, Investigation ongoing

UPDATE 6/3/2022 @4:45 p.m.: Lance Richard Zuniga, age 37 of Lexington Park, has been arrested in connection with the shooting on June 2, 2022, and charged with the following: Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime Reckless Endangerment (two counts) Assault First Degree (seven counts) Assault Second Degree (seven counts) Zuniga remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention […]
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Vehicle Engulfed In Flames Near Montgomery Mall (VIDEO)

A vehicle went up in flames and was captured on video outside of a Macy's in Bethesda, authorities report. The fire occurred near the Montgomery Mall between I-270 Spur and West Lake Drive around 2 p.m., Friday, June 3 according to Montgomery County Officials. Some lanes leading to the mall...
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Plata, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
La Plata, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
La Plata, MD
WJHL

Man dies after electrocution while trimming branches

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A man died after being electrocuted while trimming tree branches in the 4600 block of Luxberry Dr. in Fairfax Friday morning. Officers were on the scene of the incident around 8:20 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police’s official Twitter account. After the man was electrocuted while trimming branches, he was taken […]
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unconfirmed Reports#Maryland State Police#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Morning Temple Hills Shooting

One man was killed in a morning shooting in Temple Hills, authorities say. The unidentified male victim was pronounced dead on the scene around 11:30 a.m., on the 4400 block of 23rd Parkway, Thursday, June 2, Prince George's Police say. Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Bay Net

UPDATE: Victims Of Fatal La Plata Crash Identified, Crash Under Investigation

UPDATE – On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 1133 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Turkey Hill Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

One Patient Transported After Vehicle Strikes Pole In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening that is sending one person to a hospital. At approximately 9:45 p.m. on June 2, first responders were called to the scene of a crash on Hermanville Road, in the area of Dixon Court. Initial reports indicated that a single vehicle had struck a tree.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Northbound I-395 blocked after high speed chase ends

(Updated at 2:25 p.m.) Northbound I-395 traffic is partially blocked at King Street, near Arlington border, after a reported high speed chase involving Virginia State Police. After the chase ended with a crash, an apparent arrest could be seen being made in the middle of the highway, with a man kneeling down with his hands in the air.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Teenage bicyclist struck and killed in North Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. - A teenager was struck and killed while riding a bicycle in North Bethesda Wednesday afternoon, police say. Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department say they responded to the site of an accident in the area of Old Georgetown Road and Cheshire Drive just after 4 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers determined that there was a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
285K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy