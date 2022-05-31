Fatal Crash Reported In La Plata (DEVELOPING)

A Glen Burnie man has died from mysterious injuries found after a multiple vehicle crash in Millersville, authorities say. Markail Keaven Johnson, 22, struck two parked vehicles before he was found with serious upper body trauma, Anne Arundel County Police said. Detectives say the trauma was not sustained as a...
Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck collided with a train in Bladensburg, Md. Friday, Prince George's Fire Department said. The collision took place near the intersection of Lloyd Street and Kenilworth Avenue for the reported collision. The men suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to...
UPDATE 6/3/2022 @4:45 p.m.: Lance Richard Zuniga, age 37 of Lexington Park, has been arrested in connection with the shooting on June 2, 2022, and charged with the following: Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime Reckless Endangerment (two counts) Assault First Degree (seven counts) Assault Second Degree (seven counts) Zuniga remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention […]
A vehicle went up in flames and was captured on video outside of a Macy's in Bethesda, authorities report. The fire occurred near the Montgomery Mall between I-270 Spur and West Lake Drive around 2 p.m., Friday, June 3 according to Montgomery County Officials. Some lanes leading to the mall...
FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A man died after being electrocuted while trimming tree branches in the 4600 block of Luxberry Dr. in Fairfax Friday morning. Officers were on the scene of the incident around 8:20 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police’s official Twitter account. After the man was electrocuted while trimming branches, he was taken […]
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Two drivers have been indicted on numerous charges after an impromptu high-speed road race and crash resulted in a young girl losing her life in Maryland last October. On the evening of Oct. 21, 2021, Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of...
ANNANDALE, Va. (7News) — A woman police said lost control of her vehicle and struck four pedestrians in Annandale on May 20 has been charged, according to Fairfax County Police Department. Detectives learned that Joana Konadu, 41, of Annadale, was driving north on Maple Place when she dropped food...
A man was airlifted for to a local hospital after being shot in an Annapolis salon, reports ABC 2. The victim was shot at the salon on the 1900 block of Fairfax Road around 12 p.m., Thursday, June 1, reports the outlet. The victim was then flown to a nearby...
Two drivers who were racing moments before a crash that killed one driver's 4-year-old daughter in Maryland have been charged by indictment, authorities said.The girl's dad, Felipe Hernandez of Silver Spring, was racing Gilberto Duvan Guerra Posadas, of Germantown, in the moments leading up to the …
A crash that killed a 4-year-old girl last year in Montgomery County, Maryland, was allegedly the result of street racing. Prosecutors say the child’s father was racing another driver and has been indicted of manslaughter, News4 is first to report. Ilianna Hernandez, of Silver Spring, was in the back...
An early morning house fire in south Richmond killed one person and sent another to the hospital, reports said. The blaze broke out just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, at a house on Decatur Street near Route 1, according to WTVR. Firefighters said one of the residents died in the fire and anot…
One man was killed in a morning shooting in Temple Hills, authorities say. The unidentified male victim was pronounced dead on the scene around 11:30 a.m., on the 4400 block of 23rd Parkway, Thursday, June 2, Prince George's Police say. Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive...
UPDATE – On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 1133 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Turkey Hill Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening that is sending one person to a hospital. At approximately 9:45 p.m. on June 2, first responders were called to the scene of a crash on Hermanville Road, in the area of Dixon Court. Initial reports indicated that a single vehicle had struck a tree.
(Updated at 2:25 p.m.) Northbound I-395 traffic is partially blocked at King Street, near Arlington border, after a reported high speed chase involving Virginia State Police. After the chase ended with a crash, an apparent arrest could be seen being made in the middle of the highway, with a man kneeling down with his hands in the air.
MT. AIRY, Md. - An 82-year-old man was killed in Frederick County Wednesday when the riding lawn mower he was operating overturned, pinning him inside. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on June 1 along Sidney Road in Mt. Airy. Authorities say Augustus Clemont Harris was riding the mower up...
Authorities say they arrested the driver responsible for killing a Burke man earlier this week in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Fredericksburg. Deputies arrested Stephanas Rennick, 31, of Spotsylvania on Friday, June 3, and charged him with the death of Keith Ballard, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Offi…
A car crash shut down multiple lanes in Fairfax County in the afternoon of Wednesday, June 1, Fairfax County Police said on Twitter. The incident happened on the southbound side of I-495 right before Lee Highway, the department said. No injuries were reported at the time and the lanes were...
BETHESDA, Md. - A teenager was struck and killed while riding a bicycle in North Bethesda Wednesday afternoon, police say. Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department say they responded to the site of an accident in the area of Old Georgetown Road and Cheshire Drive just after 4 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers determined that there was a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.
