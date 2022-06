The Wire turns 20 today and fans are ready to celebrate online. HBO really made a show that has stood the test of time with the drama. Multiple books have been written and there are entire college classes being taught about the series now. It would have been hard to tell people that all this love for The Wire would be there after two decades, but here we are. On social media, the fans themselves have taken to reminding each other of iconic scenes from the run. As a show from the early 2000s, the meme potential from The Wire are plentiful. (You're probably thinking of your favorite one right now.) So, come along as we pass down memory lane together right here. HBO sat down with Wendell Pierce to talk about the show's impact and how it got started on the network.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 HOUR AGO