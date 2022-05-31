ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Very hot and humid in Maryland, dry conditions until Thursday

By Lowell Melser
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Lowell Melser says the hot conditions will continue through Tuesday, and some areas...

⚠ Impact Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms possible for Maryland

Meteorologist Ava Marie says today is an impact weather day with scattered heavy thunderstorms possible starting this afternoon. The storms will last through the evening and will bring strong possibly damaging winds and even hail. The storms will ramp up around 2 p.m. and the risk will continue until around...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Showers And Storms Possible Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another very warm unseasonably hot afternoon as we broke 90 degrees once again for the third time this week. The good news is Wednesday, will be the last 90-plus day for at least a week. A cold front will be approaching the state by Thursday and with it a line of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms. That’s why Thursday is an Alert Day. Any storms tomorrow may have damaging winds and small hail at some point in the later afternoon or early evening. This front will begin to move through and clear the region by very early Friday, and in that regard, lower humidity and sunnier skies will dominate beginning Friday, and lasting into at least Monday! A very pleasant weekend is on the way! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow but will drop to the upper 70s and low 80’s the remainder of the weekend. – Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Tracking Severe Storms Across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Alert Day is underway for Thursday afternoon into the night. A strong cold front will track across Maryland, triggering strong to severe storms. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Somerset and Worcester counties until 8:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Maryland until 9 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of central Maryland and parts of western Maryland was canceled at 7 p.m. SEVERE T-STORM WATCH is in effect for most of Maryland until 9PM. Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds & hail up to nickel-size will develop this...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

The Heat Breaks With Storms Tomorrow

Forecast updated on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Mostly clear, humid and warm. A few very isolated showers before dark. Low 70°. Wind: SW 1-6 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and muggy. Clouds increasing with scattered thundershowers likely after 3...
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Impact Day: Much of Maryland under severe thunderstorm watch

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. WBAL-TV 11 Weather Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer said to keep alert through the night as the storms won't begin to fall apart until after midnight.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Stormy Evening On The Way

Forecast updated on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Scattered evening thunderstorms. Some storms will be heavy with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Mostly clear late. Low 67°. Wind: W 2-9 mph. Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Much lower humidity....
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

Maryland not quite done with cicadas yet -- look out for 'stragglers'

If you thought the sight of cicadas was over, think again. Video above: Aftermath of BroodX cicada invasion leaves behind browning leaves. So-called "stragglers" are popping up in the Washington, D.C., metro region. The term "stragglers" refers to the insects who didn't quite get the timing of last year's re-emergence quite right.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Fishers Who Catch Northern Snakeheads Could Earn Up To $200 A Catch

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fishers, get your lines ready. You might be able to win some cash depending on what you catch in Maryland. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are partnering to offer gift cards to fishers who reel in the invasive northern snakeheads. In an effort to track and contain the species, the agencies are placing yellow or blue tags on up to 500 northern snakeheads and offering gift cards of $10 and $200 depending on the tag to people who catch them. The reward is in place until 2024. They’re native to Asia and Russia...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Maryland Health Department: Residents Need To Protect Themselves From Hot, Humid Conditions

The state had its first heat-related death recently. Baltimore, Md. (KM) – Summer is on its way, and that means we could be experiencing hot and humid conditions on some days, making it uncomfortable to be outside. Dr. Clifford Mitchell, Director of the Environmental Health Bureau for the Maryland Department of Health, says our bodies are designed to operate at an average temperature of 98.6-degrees. “But when the body temperature gets too high, the machinery in the individual cells stop working, and that causes a whole bunch of problems that can lead to sickness and even death,” he says.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – June 3

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland anglers are adjusting to some unexpectedly changing fisheries and are targeting invasive species. Northern snakeheads, blue catfish, and flathead catfish populations are expanding rapidly in Maryland waters, and anglers are taking up the challenge to reduce their populations. The old adage of making lemonade out of lemons comes to mind, since they all taste so good.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland’s Wild Turtles Are On The Move

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Wild turtles are currently heading to their breeding and nesting sites throughout Maryland. During this time of year, wild turtles can often be seen crossing roads and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources urges drivers to be cautious and give turtles a “brake.”. Common turtles...
MARYLAND STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Somerset; St. Marys; Talbot; Washington; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S SOMERSET ST. MARYS TALBOT WASHINGTON WICOMICO WORCESTER MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

