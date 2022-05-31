Very hot and humid in Maryland, dry conditions until Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another very warm unseasonably hot afternoon as we broke 90 degrees once again for the third time this week. The good news is Wednesday, will be the last 90-plus day for at least a week. A cold front will be approaching the state by Thursday and with it a line of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms. That’s why Thursday is an Alert Day. Any storms tomorrow may have damaging winds and small hail at some point in the later afternoon or early evening. This front will begin to move through and clear the region by very early Friday, and in that regard, lower humidity and sunnier skies will dominate beginning Friday, and lasting into at least Monday! A very pleasant weekend is on the way! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow but will drop to the upper 70s and low 80’s the remainder of the weekend. – Bob Turk

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO