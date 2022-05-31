Students learn of plants and pollinators

The Northwoods Gateway Chapter of the Wild Ones will sell a select variety of native wildflowers at the Antigo Farmer’s Market on Saturday at the Heinzen Peaceful Valley Pavilion.

Its mission is to encourage fellow community members to plant native plants in their urban or rural gardens. When you plant natives, you create a habitat for native pollinators whose numbers have been declining. Native pollinators are uniquely efficient at using native plants as food sources, and native plants are uniquely suited to thriving in their native environments.

Not only will you be able to marvel at the butterflies, bees and other pollinators your plants have attracted, but maintenance is minimal, often requiring no fertilizers or constant watering.

The group recently hosted 4-year-old kindergartners and first graders from North Elementary School. Members talked about native plants and pollinators.

While the native wildflowers are the most important items being sold Saturday, members will also sell handmade crafts to raise funds for maintaining and improving their butterfly garden, where they showcase native flowers. Members will have handmade jewelry, magnets, bowl cozies, microwave baked-potato bags, honey, mini barn quilts and dollhouse miniatures.

More information will be available at the Langlade County Healthy Ways Walk being held today.

The butterfly garden is located on Second Avenue just west of Langlade Road and the ballpark and adjacent to the Antigo walking trail.

For more information, check out Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Facebook page or contact Christine Machlem, 715-627-2881 or 715216-2091.