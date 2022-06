The 2022 NBA free-agent class has plenty of high-level starters with a few All-Stars sprinkled in, even if there's no grand prize for teams to chase. We know Kyrie Irving can dazzle us with his ball-handling, Bradley Beal can get buckets with the best of them, and Deandre Ayton has become a nightly double-double machine. There are also weaknesses to all the top players that teams should be wary of when drawing up a contract offer.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO