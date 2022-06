The 2022 NBA free-agency class should come with a "buyer beware" label, as there are no true superstars for teams to blindly throw max contracts at. Instead, there's going to be some fascinating negotiations between star players and teams. We could see several franchises go out of their comfort zone to re-sign players rather than lose them for nothing in free agency, while others could make significant offers to try to steal stars away.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO