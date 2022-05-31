ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Teen inmate who ‘stabbed’ guard and fled dentist’s office is back in custody after manhunt and shelter in place order

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 3 days ago

A JUVENILE inmate is back in custody after allegedly stabbing a corrections officer at a dentist's office before fleeing.

Juan Ocegueda, 17, an inmate at Platte Valley Youth Facility in Colorado, was recaptured over four hours after a brief escape on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vSSPI_0fvsWNxo00
Juvenile inmate Juan Ocegueda, 17, led police on an hours-long manhunt after briefly escaping custody Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlP5O_0fvsWNxo00
A large police presence was set up in Lakeside in search of Ocegueda Credit: FOX 31
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Utvcr_0fvsWNxo00
Police say the teen stabbed a prison guard 'multiple times' while at a dentist's office, where he was set to undergo a dental procedure Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qwruo_0fvsWNxo00
Official conducted a yard-to-yard search for the teen Credit: FOX 31

Ocegueda reportedly stabbed a guard "multiple times" with a knife before escaping the dentist's office through a back door.

Authorities say the knife did not belong to the dentist’s office, and it remains unclear where it came from.

Police said the teen was not properly searched before being transported to the dentist's office and was only shackled at the feet and not handcuffed.

The corrections officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the attack, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3f7m_0fvsWNxo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2akA_0fvsWNxo00

“Back in January, he was a suspect in a crime spree that had to do with carjacking, robbery, and some other felony charges, so that’s what he was currently in custody for,” a spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told CBS Denver.

The teen could now face attempted murder charges.

Immediately after his escape, police issued a shelter in place order for residents in Jefferson County, as officials conducted a yard-to-yard search for Ocegueda.

Police also set up a large presence in Lakeside, where Ocegueda was eventually found.

Cops say the 17-year-old was found approximately a block away from where the stabbing took place.

Nearly 100 officers, including a police helicopter, drones and K9s, were at the scene combing the area for Ocegueda.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
