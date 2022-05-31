British sprinter Reece Prescod sees off former world champion Yohan Blake at the Golden Spike 100m in just 9.93 SECONDS to put himself back on the elite-level map after being disqualified at Tokyo 2020

British sprinter Reece Prescod delivered an excellent run of 9.93sec to crush a strong 100m field in Ostrava on Tuesday and reinstate himself as a factor on the world stage.

Prescod had been in danger of slipping off the elite-level map in the past couple of seasons, but stormed through in the second half of the race at the Golden Spike in Ostrava, Czech Republic, to beat former world champion Yohan Blake into second place.

His time, all the more impressive for being run against a 1.2m/s headwind, was a personal best and put him 10th in the all-time European standings.

It came 10 days after he laboured to a 10.65sec finish at the Diamond League meet in Birmingham and followed a wilderness period dominated by injuries, weight fluctuations and a disqualification in the Olympic semi-finals for a false start.

Prescod, whose time would have equated to a 9.85sec in still conditions, said: 'That is what I am used to doing.

'I have been working so hard the last two years trying to come back, people have been doubting me, but I put a good run in. Now I need to keep this momentum. That meant a lot.'

The British prodigy Max Burgin was third in the 800m in 1:44.54.