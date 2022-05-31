Rutgers baseball legend Todd Frazier sounds off on NCAA Tournament snub: ‘Good ole RU Screw’
By Brian Fonseca
NJ.com
3 days ago
Todd Frazier was not happy to see his alma mater be left out of the NCAA Tournament. The Rutgers baseball legend sounded off on Twitter after learning his Scarlet Knights were among the teams left out of the 64-team field despite having one of the best seasons in program...
Rutgers basketball got a huge commitment Thursday. Gavin Griffiths, a top-35 prospect in the class of 2023, announced his pledge to the Scarlet Knights. Griffiths, out of Kingswood-Oxford School, is listed at 6-7, 185 pounds and rated 4-stars, the No. 1 player in Connecticut, No. 5 small forward and No. 33 recruit overall nationally in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. He had 16 scholarship offers, including Iowa, Maryland, Michigan and Penn State.
Before you know it, Penn State football will be back. Fans of the Nittany Lions won’t have to wait quite as long as they typically do every offseason as Penn State’s season opener at Purdue has been moved up to a Thursday night to help lead into the first full weekend of college football action in 2022. And it appears the Nittany Lions will be starting an interesting 2022 season as a slight favorite on the road against the potentially dangerous Boilermakers.
The first batch of game odds from Tipico for the opening weeks of the college football season have officially...
Dylan Braithwaite made a commitment to Rutgers football on Thursday morning, the Long Island wide receiver announcing his decision shortly after receiving an offer from the Big Ten program.
He is coming off a strong junior season at Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.).
Braithwaite’s offer came after a strong camp performance on Wednesday, Rutgers represents his first Power Five offer with more likely to come for the speedy athlete had he attended other camps.
By Thursday morning, Braithwaite had committed to the program.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver boasts impressive speed and athleticism. His performance at the Rutgers camp led to the offer.
RelatedRutgers football: Dante Barone becomes second New Jersey commit in a week
The junior wide receiver announced his commitment on Thursday morning via his social media:
#AGTG🖤 I am Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from Rutgers University🪓. Thank you! @GregSchiano @CoachShaw__ @CoachValloneRU @RFootball @TFSilvernail @RutgersRivals @Rivals @ShawnB_247 @On3sports @RivalsRichie @RivalsFriedman @247recruiting @247Sports Along with that… pic.twitter.com/E3XEkwqxAV
— Dylan Braithwaite (@iAmDylanB_) June 2, 2022
Rutgers football now has seven commits in the class of 2023. The most recent commit came on Wednesday, three-star H-back Dante Barone, a standout at The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) giving his verbal to the program.
Rutgers football has offered an athlete from Connecticut, Kharon ‘Buck’ Craig. He is an eighth-grader set to attend Avon Old Farms in the fall.
That’s right…a 15-year-old who would be scrutinized at a movie theater for trying to see a PG-13 movie is holding an offer from a Big Ten program…
The 5-foot-11 Craig plays as a running back and a defensive back. Rutgers football represents his first offer and reportedly, he becomes the first middle school football player in Connecticut’s history to receive a Power Five offer.
Craig was offered in person after participating in the Rutgers football camp on June 1....
The Cleveland Browns did not have a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft and despite many fans clamoring for them to trade back in to snag a star, Cleveland made the decision to create no chaos on the first day. On the second day, Browns fans grew even angrier,...
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.
Comments / 0