SCAM ALERT: Fake Jewelry In Exchange For a Tank of Gas

Finals for the Golden Ticket Comedy Contest to send West Michigans Funniest to NYC is on Wednesday, June 1st!. Over the last few months, the top comics from Michigan have been competing in the Golden Ticket Comedy Contest to determine who will come closer to a trip to New York City. The semifinals are all wrapped up and on Wednesday night, 8 comedians will compete to see who can bring on the laughs. The Judges' choice will get a comedy weekend for Full House Comedy and a trip to perform alongside some legendary comedians at the famed New York Comedy Club. The People's choice of the night will get a cash prize of up to $2,500. Which is one the highest payout for any comedy competition in Michigan.
