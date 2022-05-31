ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCAM ALERT: Fake Jewelry In Exchange For a Tank of Gas

By Tommy Carroll
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 3 days ago
With rising gas prices come alternative ways people try to get gas without having to pay for it. Jewelry for gas is the new scam to be on the lookout for. Gas prices are at an all-new record high in the state of Michigan as of Memorial weekend. With high gas...

Mix 95.7FM

Michigan Man, Convicted By Dad’s Testimony, Is Now Free

This is a happy and sad story all at the same time. Ronnell Johnson Was Convicted Because His Dad Wanted A Plea Deal. Earlier this week, Ronnell Johnson walked out of the Washtenaw County Jail after spending the last 14 years incarcerated. In 2008 he was convicted of robbing a Ypsilanti Township car wash and was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. Johnson, who has maintained his innocence the whole time, has had his case dismissed and is free.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Zipper Merge 101: MDOT Says This Is What You Should Be Doing

Living in Michigan means you're guaranteed to get stuck in construction and there is a good chance you will find yourself in a zipper merge situation. There is a debate among Michiganders on what is the proper way to do a zipper merge. Thankfully we have a clear-cut answer from MDOT on what is the right and wrong thing to do.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Why Are Ticks Such a Problem In Michigan This Year?

There seem to be a lot more ticks this year in Michigan than in previous years, but what is causing the rising number of ticks?. Ticks might be small but they can cause a lot of damage to animals and humans. So what is a tick? Ticks are cousins to...
Mix 95.7FM

Want a family? Don’t move to this Michigan city.

One of the biggest parts of the American dream is the act of having a family and raising kids. And while people obviously raise their children in cities of all kinds across the United States, there are options that are better than others. The website Wallethub recently released their list...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

The 6 Best Places To Celebrate National Donut Day in West Michigan

While it's absolutely not the healthiest part of any complete breakfast, doughnuts are the part that we absolutely love the most. If you ask someone in West Michigan where the best place to get a doughnut is, you're going to get a ton of different answers. We all have our loyalties and favorites, and everyone will give you a million reasons why you have to try their pick.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

These Three Michigan Cities Made The List For Best Summer Travel Destinations

Michigan is a great place to live, work, and play. With the Great Lakes and the over 11,000 inland lakes, we live in a water lover's paradise. On top of that, we have so many places to go camping and enjoy the outdoors with our friends and family. With all of that being said it might not come as a surprise that these three Michigan cities have made the list of top summer travel destinations in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Popular Food Network Show “Restaurant Impossible” Is Filming In Michigan

The popular Food Network show "Restaurant Impossible" hosted by Chef Robert Irvine will be filming an episode in Michigan next week and you're invited to be part of it. Chef Robert Irvine tries to turn around restaurants across America that are facing an impending demise if things don't improve. With a $10,000 budget and two days to work, Irvine uses his creativity and resourcefulness to turn the eatery's fortunes around. On day one, he assesses the business by observing the staff and kitchen during a full service. He then updates the menu and makes aesthetic changes to the restaurant in preparation for the grand reopening the following day. Irvine goes out into the community to get a crowd into the building to check out the improvements on the second day of the project according to IMBD.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Local Comedy Contest Will Send West Michigan’s Funniest to NYC

Finals for the Golden Ticket Comedy Contest to send West Michigans Funniest to NYC is on Wednesday, June 1st!. Over the last few months, the top comics from Michigan have been competing in the Golden Ticket Comedy Contest to determine who will come closer to a trip to New York City. The semifinals are all wrapped up and on Wednesday night, 8 comedians will compete to see who can bring on the laughs. The Judges' choice will get a comedy weekend for Full House Comedy and a trip to perform alongside some legendary comedians at the famed New York Comedy Club. The People's choice of the night will get a cash prize of up to $2,500. Which is one the highest payout for any comedy competition in Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

The Most Extreme Temperatures in the History of Every State

On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Check Out These 6 Lake Michigan Beaches That Your Dog Can Enjoy Too

Summer has finally arrived and you may be one of the smart people of Michigan who wants to spend as much of their time soaking up the sun and everything we call Pure Michigan. But lets be honest, it can be pretty tough to walk away from that cute face of man's best friend for an entire day at the beach. So, why not take them along? My dog Tulip LOVES visiting Lake Michigan, so we try to take her to see as many beaches as possible.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
