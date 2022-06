Barbara Jean Hollinrake of Manchester, Iowa, formerly of Weller, died unexpectedly June 1, 2022, following a recent diagnosis of cancer. Barb was born on August 11, 1955, to Joseph Michael and Jean Kathryn Durbala Hollinrake of Weller. She was the eldest of eight kids who grew up in a full and noisy house on a sprawling farm. As unofficial family historian, Barb loved to share stories of family adventures and misadventures, always ending with a chuckle (often at herself). She might have you think it’s a wonder she survived those early years, but they helped make Barb a gentle, generous person.

