Chad Joshua Stevens – Cache Valley Daily

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 3, 1932 – May 24, 2022 (age 89) The adventure began for Chad Joshua Stevens in the Four Corners region of Southwest Colorado on September 3rd 1932, the 6th child of Daniel and Virga Stevens. He began life as a premature, “blue” baby. After being given no hope by the...

kvnutalk.com

