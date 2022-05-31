ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Seinfeld’: This Episode Featured a Completely Unscripted Ending

By Joe Rutland
Sitcoms are known, much like other TV shows, to have planned endings that are scripted…and one Seinfeld episode doesn’t have one. Yes, there is one where this conclusion still brings laughs years later. It was not mapped out to end the way it did. Still, watching Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer get into trouble here is so much fun. Which episode are we talking about?

Remember when all four of our Seinfeld friends found themselves floundering around a parking garage? Yep, it was in an episode titled The Parking Garage from the show’s third season. In this show, Kramer buys an AC unit and Elaine gets herself a goldfish. This is just setting up to be a funny episode. Toss in that Jerry needs a bathroom stat and George has to go home and see his parents. What could go wrong here? A lot.

Particular ‘Seinfeld’ Episode Finds All Four Characters In A Spot

As you may recall, Kramer has to lug this AC unit all around with him. It’s not easy to carry and our Festivus leader gets a bit tired. Elaine wants to get that dang goldfish home. She’s carrying it around in the bag from the pet shop and, well, a goldfish can’t live forever in there. Meanwhile, Jerry and George find places to relieve themselves only to get arrested by mall security officers.

Ultimately, the four characters find themselves getting to Kramer’s car. They are cranky, tired, and wanna get home ASAP. Alright, the script has them driving out of the parking garage and going home. Well, Richards, who is in the driver’s seat, tries to start the car. It will not pop on as the engine doesn’t turn over. That becomes the ending of the episode right there.

Paul Shaffer Remembers Turning Down Role On Show

With this show, there are always interesting backstories around stars or scripts. One of these stories indirectly involves Jason Alexander and his George Costanza character. At one point early on in the show’s development, Jerry Seinfeld had an idea for who could play George. And it was not Alexander at the time. It happened to be one of the most well-known musical names in TV history. From Saturday Night Live to The Late Show, Paul Shaffer has worked with the best of the best including David Letterman. It was Shaffer that Seinfeld looked to early on for his show, but Paul turned him down.

“This was early in the development of the Seinfeld show,” Shaffer tells Yahoo!. “I don’t [know] if they had a George or an Elaine or what. But I got a message at work that said ‘Jerry wants you to be his sidekick on a show he’s getting.'”

