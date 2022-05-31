Study: Kentucky has some of the most dangerous roads

( 1-800-injured ) – New research carried out by 1-800-Injured has ranked Kentucky in the top 10 most dangerous roads in the United States.

States were ranked based on an index of fatality rates per 100,000 people, per 100 million vehicle miles traveled and per 100,000 licensed drivers. The most dangerous roads according to the research were in Mississippi. Kentucky was ranked not far behind with the 6th most dangerous roads.

Elsewhere in the Tri-State, Indiana was ranked 22nd in the nation. Despite the dangers, both Indiana and Kentucky were ranked in the top 10 for best quality roads at 6th and 8th places respectively. Illinois, however, was tied with Michigan for the 5th worst quality roads in the nation.

For more information, and to read the full results, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).