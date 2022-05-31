ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky has some of the most dangerous roads

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5rbc_0fvsUqBx00

( 1-800-injured ) – New research carried out by 1-800-Injured has ranked Kentucky in the top 10 most dangerous roads in the United States.

States were ranked based on an index of fatality rates per 100,000 people, per 100 million vehicle miles traveled and per 100,000 licensed drivers. The most dangerous roads according to the research were in Mississippi. Kentucky was ranked not far behind with the 6th most dangerous roads.

Kentucky is NOT good for millennials, study finds

Elsewhere in the Tri-State, Indiana was ranked 22nd in the nation. Despite the dangers, both Indiana and Kentucky were ranked in the top 10 for best quality roads at 6th and 8th places respectively. Illinois, however, was tied with Michigan for the 5th worst quality roads in the nation.

For more information, and to read the full results, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 11

Steven Spencer
3d ago

its been 25+ years since they have done any major road upkeep anywhere. yet we get taxed on it in every way possible. They say we have to keep our automobiles road worthy. They should first make sure the roads are automobile worthy.

Reply
7
Diana Hudson
3d ago

Some of the worst roads. On the interstate they had a lit sign telling drivers the road was rough, drive in left lane! Pathetic!

Reply
7
Mike semones
3d ago

We got a lot of country roads in ky,68 out of Harrodsburg to Lexington is pretty curvy,it was developed by Buffalo trails back in the day,very beautiful drive but watch your speed and try to keep your eyes on the road,I've drove that road probably over a thousand times and have seen accidents on that road,if not familiar with it,take it slow even if someone is on your bumper,you'll be fine.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky#Indiana#Mississippi#Traffic#Eyewitness News#Weht
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Traffic clearing on Interstate 24 after wreck

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck has Interstate 24 backed up in Clarksville. At 2:45 p.m., the eastbound lanes were backed up from about mile marker 2, past Exit 1, to just south of the state line. This article will be updated.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
UPI News

Possible alligator sighting reported in Kentucky pond

June 2 (UPI) -- Parks officials in a Kentucky county are warning visitors to be cautious after a man fishing in a pond reported spotting an alligator swimming. The official Facebook page for Mike Miller Park in Benton said visitors to the facility should use caution after "a possible alligator sighting in the pond."
BENTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Trucking companies feeling impact of high diesel prices

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) As regular gas breaks the $5 a gallon barrier, diesel fuel prices remain higher.  The cost of diesel can easily run about a dollar more, or even more than a dollar than a regular gallon of gas at gas stations across the Tri-State and the country. Some truck driving company owners […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky floats plan that could ‘minimize’ upcoming RiverLink toll hike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky officials will consider action this week that could soften a toll rate increase on the RiverLink bridges set to start July 1. The Kentucky Public Transportation Infrastructure Authority plans to vote on a resolution at a meeting Wednesday recommending that the Kentucky-Indiana Tolling Body "minimize" the annual rate hike.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

'Porch Pirate Bill' becomes law in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being hard hit by porch pirates in recent years, residents in several South Louisville neighborhoods began installing security cameras and Ring doorbells. Dozens of people, like Amy Sprinkle who lives on Franelm Road, were targeted by thieves. "I had a notification it had been delivered...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/05: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. It’s an extremely eventful time and McConnell has played key roles in much of what’s happening. Right now, there’s a clamor in the country after...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

KSP conducting traffic safety checkpoints in central Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky State Police will once again be conducting safety checkpoints across central Kentucky to start the month. Multiple posts, including KSP Post 12 in Frankfort which covers Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette Counties, will conduct periodic traffic safety checkpoints approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual.
FRANKFORT, KY
foxlexington.com

Cellphone scams, scammers continue to harass central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Scammers continue to ask, threaten, demand, and coarse Kentuckians of their money. Kentucky sheriff’s offices, police departments, postal workers, and government officials have all issued separate warnings about trending scams over the last few weeks. FOX 56 has reported on issues such as...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy