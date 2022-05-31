ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Honor for the fallen: Memorial Day marked at future site of veterans’ park

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Parish Republican Parish Executive Committee and the committee for the Our Veterans Memorial Park hosted a Memorial Day celebration on Monday at 9 a.m. The ceremony, titled “A Tribute to Our Veterans,” was held at the future site of the Our Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54042 Dollar...

www.bogalusadailynews.com

bogalusadailynews.com

