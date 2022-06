TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - A free fishing weekend is coming up in Texas and Oklahoma. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas’ free fishing day will be on June 4. “Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, TPWD, Inland Fisheries Director.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO