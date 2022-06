Chef Paul Wahlberg was on hand to congratulate nearly a dozen students who celebrated their graduation from The Salvation Army’s Boston Kroc Culinary Arts Training Program on May 27 with diplomas, a ceremony, and lunch prepared for all of the guests. There is no cost for the 250-hour program, which provides the training needed for employment in a restaurant or commercial kitchen, life coaching, and training support for those who are ready to commit to a new career.

