Italy's Alerion Clean Power drops plans to find industrial partner for now

June 4 (Reuters) - For other diaries, please see:. Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JUNE 6 ** VILNIUS - Lithuania central bank governor Gediminas Simkus introduces financial stability report, including the impact of the war in Ukraine on Lithuanian finance stability – 0700 GMT LONDON - British finance minister Rishi Sunak faces a parliamentary committee hearing on the cost of living. - 1230 GMT TOKYO - Haruhiko Kuroda Governor of the Bank of Japan delivers speech on economy, monetary policy at a seminar – 0320 GMT. TUESDAY, JUNE 7 ** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve issues Consumer Credit for April - 1900 GMT ** MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calviño participates in Senate plenary session – 1530 GMT TOKYO - BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will testify on monetary policy and the bank’s economic, price outlook in a semi-annual testimony to parliament - 0100 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8 LONDON - Anna Sweeney Executive Director Insurance Supervision at Bank of England delivers speech at the Association of British Insurers Climate Change Summit 2022 – 1005 GMT. MADRID - Spain’s economy minister, Nadia Calvino, and Santander CEO to participate in a forum. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 9 ** MADRID - Participation by ECB Board member Andrea Enria in the round table “The future is here, challenges to banking business models” organised by Banco de España in Madrid, Spain – 1330 GMT. ** MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino to speak at economy event at the presentation of the Aerospace PERTE – 0900 GMT ** MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino participates in the opening of the Invest EU program in Spain – 0730 GMT ** MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino addresses European Union commission in parliament – 1400 GMT STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Anna Breman will attend the Nordic AAA Seminar organised by Nordea and discuss inflation, monetary policy and sustainability – 0710 GMT AMSTERDAM - ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters after the Governing Council’s monthly meeting which was held in Amsterdam, hosted by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank – 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON DC – Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States – 1600 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Financial System Review – 1500 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in the Netherlands - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in the Netherlands VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council in Netherlands FRIDAY, JUNE 10 ** CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland issues Median CPI for May, approx - 1500 GMT ** FRANKFURT - Pre-recorded video message by ECB President Christine Lagarde for the 20th anniversary celebration of the Institute for Law and Finance (ILF) of Goethe University – 1345 GMT. ** VIENNA - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann holds a news conference on the latest half-yearly economic forecasts by the Austrian National Bank, which he heads – 0800 GMT SATURDAY, JUNE 11 ** FLORENCE, Italy - Keynote speech by executive board member of the ECB Frank Elderson at Bank Board Academy training course on governance of the Florence School of Banking and Finance in Florence, Italy – 0710 GMT. TUESDAY, JUNE 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 15) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15 STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson discusses on Monetary policy and inflation in times of war – 1600 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 16 LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers meet on ERM2, digital euro, fiscal rules reform, banking union – 1300 GMT. BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report 2022 - 0430 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 17) FRIDAY, JUNE 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT. MONDAY, JUNE 20 ** SANTANDER, Spain - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino speak at summer course on Sustainability and digitalization – 0830 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 21 AMSTERDAM - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Cecilia Skingsley will participate in a conversation on digital currencies during the 6th Annual Macroprudential Conference, jointly organised by De Nederlandsche Bank, Sveriges Riksbank and Deutsche Bundesbank – 1000 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June – 1230 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22 ** TORONTO, Canada - Fireside chat by Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, on “Growth and Risk – The future of the Canadian economy” – 1440 GMT. SANTANDER, Spain - European Central Bank’s vice-president, Luis de Guindos, to deliver speech at economy summer course on sustainability and digitalization – 0700 GMT CEDAR RAPIDS, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the Corridor Business Journal Mid-Year Economic Review, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa – 1650 GMT. VILNIUS - Bank of Lithuania holds non-monetary policy meeting of the ECB Governing Council in Frankfurt BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, JUNE 23 OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds announcement of the Executive Board’s interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0830 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. FRIDAY, JUNE 24 ZURICH - Philip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, participates in a panel at the UBS Panel discussion Global Monetary Policy Challenges – 1130 GMT SANTANDER, Spain - Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos in charge of the closing session for Santander economy summer course on sustainability and digitalization - 1030 GMT BERGEN, Norway – Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives a lecture for the regional network West in Bergen – 0800 GMT. SUNDAY, JUNE 26 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 16-17 policy meeting - 2350 GMT MONDAY, JUNE 27 LISBON - Governor of the Swedish National Bank Stefan Ingves will participate in the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking (to June 29) TUESDAY, JUNE 28 LISBON - Deputy Governor of the Swedish National Bank Cecilia Skingsley will participate in a panel discussion at the ECB Forum on Central Banking on digital currencies and the digital euro project – 1100 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues annual benchmark revisions and new seasonal factors to its industrial production and capacity use data from 1972 through latest release period.

