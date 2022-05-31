ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5th Annual Sparkle City Rhythm & Ribs Festival

wspa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRibs and music, they are coming together this...

www.wspa.com

Comments / 2

J
3d ago

Why...be so negative? There's Nothing confusing 😕 about the name if this event!! If you're NOT interested...then THIS ISN'T FOR YOU!! However, it doesn't mean EVERYBODY else feels the same IGNORANCE AS YOU!! As a matter of fact, people of MANY cultures come together to enjoy something different/new/as well as familiar! People just want to get out and have fun...especially, when it's the local area's (close to home)! From the interview...there's SOMETHING for EVERYONE to enjoy & also according to the interview...they have 11 Food trucks...so there's much for ALL to enjoy! Country Boy,there's SO MUCH hate & evil in our beautiful country of USA (which I proudly served in the USArmy for 22yrs). I made those SACRIFICES FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA...NOT "SOME or CERTAIN" people. we need to STOP the Ignorance & Hate! If you change your Attitude...your Altitude will also change. Stop spewing hate & instead, throw some LOVE ❤️

Reply(1)
2
Related
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta gears up for record weekend

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s annual Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta is expected to be so big this year that organizers moved it to a new location. Trailblazer Park in Travelers Rest will be packed on Sunday afternoon with offerings from more than 20 bars and restaurants.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Natural Hair Festival coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Knotty-N-Natural Hair Festival is set for Greenville this weekend. The festival is set to bring together local consumers and Black entrepreneurs from The Upstate and beyond. Lejani Goodin is a vendor. She can’t wait to represent her culture and identity with her beaded jewelry....
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparkle
wspa.com

Knotty-N-Natural Hair Fest

The first ever natural hair festival is happening in the Upstate this Saturday. We are joined by Porscha Davis to tell us more about the event and why its important to have this here in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a free treat from Krispy Kreme

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a sweet deal from Krispy Kreme!. On June 3, Krispy Kreme is offering guests can receive one FREE doughnut of their choice and $1 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen on National Doughnut Day. To keep things...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Groundbreaking for Swamp Rabbit Trail in Laurens County

SLED is investigating the death of Gloria Satterfield, a longtime housekeeper who died at the home of Alex Murdaugh. A man is facing charges after investigators say he threatened an Upstate school. Summer passport for kids in Spartanburg. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Do you need something to do to...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Zip Trip – The Tryon Theater

The Tryon Theatre is an independently owned and operated movie cinema located in Historic Downtown Tryon, NC. Jamarcus is live with Evan Fitch to find out more about it.
TRYON, NC
wspa.com

Zip Trips: Tryon

TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – In the foothills of North Carolina, rests the small town of Tryon with a population less than 2,000 people. It’s home to countless outdoor adventures, fine arts, and equestrian activity. “It’s an incredibly small-town feel. It’s warm, it’s charming. The hospitality is amazing and...
qcexclusive.com

Festival of Flowers in Greenwood SC Blooms this June

Nothing marks the start of summer like the Festival of Flowers in Greenwood SC. The award-winning event, now in its 55th year, guarantees “a blooming good time” for the whole family. For the entire month of June, Greenwood is abuzz with garden tours, art and car shows, live music, cultural events, and sporting competitions. This year, the Festival of Flowers will be honoring its 15th Anniversary Topiary Celebration.
FOX Carolina

Summer passport for kids in Spartanburg

SLED is investigating the death of Gloria Satterfield, a longtime housekeeper who died at the home of Alex Murdaugh. A man is facing charges after investigators say he threatened an Upstate school. Groundbreaking for Swamp Rabbit Trail in Laurens County. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg Main Street development draws hopes for business boon

SPARTANBURG — Architectural design work continues on a proposed $75 million downtown development scheduled to begin construction in early 2023 on East Main Street. Greenville-based developer M Peters Group was granted preliminary conceptual approval by Spartanburg's Design Review Board on May 3. The project includes an 11-story building with 160 apartments and 200 parking spaces. Two seven-story buildings are proposed to be constructed on either side of the 11-story building. Plans include 20,000-square-feet of retail space to be featured on the ground floor with apartments and condos on the upper floors.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville man wins $500,000 with Powerball ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man was in for a big surprise when he cashed in his Powerball ticket in Columbia. He knew he won more than $500. But when lottery staff in Columbia realized he didn’t know just how much more, they invited him to scan the ticket on their ticket checker to see his prize for himself.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville’s Cars & Coffee provides a safe place to show off

Cars & Coffee events have received a reputation for being one of the most eclectic car meetups and a place where shenanigans may occur, but the event John Budinich has built keeps a tight lid on showoffs. Cars & Coffee events happen all over the world, and they’re early in...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

NC man tries his luck on scratch off and wins big

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Michael Hess of Waynesville tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The lottery said Hess bought his lucky Extreme Cash ticket from the Southeast Energy on South Main Street in Waynesville. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,017.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Town Named One Of Best Small Towns For Summer

There’s a sort of perfection about a small town in the summer. Taking a stroll down Main street, festivals, and the friendly faces we love it all. It’s easy to just book a trip to a popular beach or a trendy city. But some of the best summer memories can be made in small towns. I’ll always remember summer nights with my parents strolling the streets of Blowing Rock, NC. Or summer walks on the beach of South Topsail island with a good friend. While the Myrtle Beach or Disney vacations may seem more exciting, the calm simplicity of small-town summer just hits different. Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the Top 15 Small Towns For Summer and a South Carolina town made the list.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy