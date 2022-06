CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for a suspect after officers opened fire in Chandler on Wednesday night. It happened at a Little Caesars Pizza on Arizona Avenue just north of Chandler Boulevard just after 7 p.m. Investigators said they got a call about a man with a gun. Officers arrived and then they shot at him, police said. It’s unclear if he was hit but he ran off into the neighborhood. No officers were hurt.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO