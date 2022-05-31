ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Trudy LaRae Hoff – Cache Valley Daily

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sadness that the family of Trudy LaRae Hoff announce her sudden passing on the morning of Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the age of 73. Trudy will be lovingly remembered by her brothers David and Forrest (Frosty) Hoff as well as numerous other family members and dear...

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

kvnutalk

Edris Blanche Frodsham Johnson – Cache Valley Daily

Edris Blanche Frodsham Johnson, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 26, 2022. She was born in Brigham City on June 13, 1940, to Verland Jay and Blanche Frye Frodsham, the youngest of five children. She was raised in Brigham City where she attended grade school and graduated from Box Elder High School. She excelled in typing and attended many competitions. She was Secretary of the Senior Class and active in the B’Etts. She was a very good softball player and belonged to a competitive league. She was speedy around the bases and could hit the ball farther than you would expect for how little she was. Eddie worked at Thiokol for ten years as a secretary for the general manager until she started her family. She met Darrell Johnson at a dance in Logan and they started dating. They were married on January 31, 1964 in the Logan Temple and had a beautiful life together. They were married for 58 years. They had three wonderful children, which brought forth 11 grandkids and four great grand kids.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Mary Antoinette Richardson El-Bakri – Cache Valley Daily

June 21, 1940 – May 26, 2022 (age 81) Mary Antoinette Richardson El-Bakri was born on the first day of summer, June 21, 1940 to Fred and Antoinette Richardson in Denver Colorado. She was a little sister to Rose Griffith and Ralph Richardson. She passed away comfortably at her...
OBITUARIES
kvnutalk

Jack David Payton – Cache Valley Daily

Our loving husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa, Jack David Payton passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022 surrounded by his family. Jack was born on July 27, 1945 in Ogden Utah to Jack David and Marvela Rutherford Payton. After completing his education, he joined the US Navy where he completed 20 years of service, where he enjoyed traveling around the world while serving his country. Jack married his sweetheart, Darlene Bouck and spent 25 years happily married. He enjoyed building and collecting trains. He also enjoyed fishing. He was extremely proud to be a Navy Veteran. He proudly wore his Navy hat. Jack loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and his four legged kids.
OGDEN, UT
kvnutalk

Darvel N. Garn – Cache Valley Daily

Darvel N. Garn returned home to his sweetheart, Bonnie, on May 30, 2022 at the age of 91. He was born December 12, 1930 to Oleen and Erma Nielson Garn. The oldest of two boys, Darvel and Clive, were raised in Fielding, Utah. Darvel graduated from Bear River High School and attended Utah State University while waiting for Bonnie to graduate from Bear River High a year later. Darvel and Bonnie were married June 9, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple, and spent 53 years together until her passing April 18, 2003. Together they raised their family of four in Fielding and operated the family farm and ranch. Alongside the hard work of the farm, they enjoyed family fun in Yellowstone Park, hunting and water skiing at Bear Lake. Later in life, Darvel and Bonnie enjoyed spending winters in St. George, Utah with family and friends. They loved their children deeply and spoiled their posterity greatly.
FIELDING, UT
kvnutalk

Barbara Christensen Worwood – Cache Valley Daily

May 10, 1944 – May 27, 2022 (age 78) Barbara Christensen Worwood, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27. Barbara was born on May 10, 1944, in Brigham City, Utah, to Dean H. and Helen Nelson Christensen. She attended Box Elder High School where she met her beloved eternal companion, Garry Worwood. He preceded her in death in 2006. Barbara was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings and maintained a lifelong faith and joy in the gospel.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Lawrence Walter Gardner – Cache Valley Daily

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.- Tremonton). Lawrence Walter Gardner passed away, at age 71, on March 21, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah. He was born November 23, 1950 in Newark, New Jersey to Mary Lawrence and Peter Gardner.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Helen Hanks Dastrup – Cache Valley Daily

November 27, 1928 – May 26, 2022 (age 93) Helen Hanks Dastrup passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at her Autumn Care residence in Hyde Park, Utah on May 26th, 2022. Helen was born November 27, 1928, in Burley, Idaho to Augustin (Gus) and Olive Jane Abrams Hanks.
HYDE PARK, UT
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kvnutalk

Water conservation critical this summer – Cache Valley Daily

Currently, 72% of Utah is experiencing extreme drought, with the remainder of the state in severe drought. With a dry summer likely and water restrictions already in place around the state, it is crucial that Utahns conserve the water we have. One bright spot is the recent precipitation in northern Utah, which means that soil water stores have been replenished and irrigation can be postponed.
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Texas man makes custom caskets for Uvalde school shooting victims

A Texas man worked for days on end to customize caskets for the 19 children who were killed after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last Tuesday. Trey Ganem, the owner of SoulShine Industries, a company that specializes in custom caskets and urns, said he...
UVALDE, TX
kvnutalk

Transgender athlete ban challenged in Utah lawsuit – Cache Valley Daily

FILE – A 12 year old transgender swimmer is seen waiting by a pool on February 22, 2021 in Utah. She and her family spoke to the associated press on the condition of anonymity. Two transgender athletes and their families filed a lawsuit Tuesday, June 1, 2022, to challenge the states new ban on transgender players competing in girls sports. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Montana schools chief fined $100 in school bus passing case

FILE – Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen speaks at a rally opposing mask requirements in schools in front of the state capitol in Helena, Mont., on Oct. 1, 2021. Arntzen was cited on Thursday, May 26, 2022, for illegally passing a school bus in a residential subdivision the previous week. While Arntzen said she did not recall the incident, she thanked the school bus driver who reported the incident for his vigilance. (AP Photo/Iris Samuels, File)
HELENA, MT
kvnutalk

Schools dismiss students early amid dangerous heat

Break out the sunscreen, hats and water bottles: record high temperatures are possible in the Northeast Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to skyrocket to 94 degrees in New York City, 97 degrees in Philadelphia, 95 degrees in Washington, D.C., and 90 degrees in Pittsburgh. The record high temperatures currently stand...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kvnutalk

Ohio governor to sign bill allowing armed school employees

Rob Sexton, lobbyist for Buckeye Firearms Association and a supporter of GOP legislation that would permit Ohio school districts to arm employees by creating training standards, testifies in favor of the latest version of the bill on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Sexton urged lawmakers not to make training requirements so burdensome that employees would decide against participating. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
OHIO STATE
kvnutalk

NJ residents say they’re waiting for Ida aid 9 months later

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey resident Shashuna Atwater is still living with the awful smell of sewage that inundated her basement when the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck New Jersey nine months ago, destroying photographs, diplomas and other irreplaceable belongings. Atwater, of Newark, was one of roughly two dozen...
TRENTON, NJ

