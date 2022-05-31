ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Hope Farmers Market May 31st

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hope Farmers Market is in full swing every Tuesday from 7am until 11am at the HUB....

swark.today

Ribbon cutting, coffee held at Hope’s Express Employment location

The red ribbon was cut this morning at 10 a.m. in front of the doors of Express Employment Professionals’ new 204 North Hervey office in Hope. Franchise owner Joey Martin said Express would provide employers with ways of addressing their needs. “In today’s tight labor supply, you know, recruiting or obtaining talent, and retaining talent is the name of the game. So we’re that’s what we do 24/7 recruiting candidates all over southwest Arkansas, northeast Texas,” he said.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Triple H Mulching business of month

PRESCOTT – Congratulations to Triple H Mulching & Skid Steer Services on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce June 2022 Business of the Month!!!. Triple H Mulching & Skid Steer Services started serving the Prescott and surrounding areas in February of 2022. It is owned and operated by Cole Hillery. This business offers multiple services which include mulching, bush hogging, stump grinding, brush clearing, tree/debris clean up, gravel spreading & leveling, fence row clearing, and other services. You can look this business up on Facebook and find multiple pictures of jobs that have been completed recently. You can contact Cole at 870-703-4793 and get him to come out for a free estimate. His calendar book is filling up for this summer, so you better call quick!!
PRESCOTT, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: House and land on Columbia 405 sell for $500,000+

Real estate transactions filed May 13 - May 24 in the Columbia County Circuit Clerk's Office. A residential sale totaling $528,000 highlighted this cycle of real estate transactions. A 2,012 SF house on Tall Timber Drive in Magnolia changed hands March 13 for $255,000. Julius Easter and Kendra Easter sold...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Power 95.9

Your Kids Can Bowl For Free This Summer In Texarkana

Your kids can bowl free throughout the Summer in Texarkana. Holiday Bowl in Texarkana is offering two free games to your kids Monday through Saturday from 10 am until 5 pm, this Summer. Holiday bowl had this to say about their summer program. This program is designed by bowling centers...
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

PPD serves breakfast to public

PRESCOTT – It was breakfast time at the Prescott Police Department Tuesday morning as officers prepared a morning meal for the public. This is part of the PPD’s ongoing community policing program, said Chief Ann Jordan, who added the idea is to continue working to build better relations between the department and public.
PRESCOTT, AR
hopeprescott.com

Clean up day in Prescott

PRESCOTT – Wednesday was clean up day in Prescott, with teams spreading out across town to pick up trash. This was part of the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce’s annual clean up day. The teams were given grabbers, trash bags, gloves and reflective vests, with chilled water available. They met at Sterling Park to sign in and let Chamber Director Jamie Hillery know where they would be going first. A crew from Firestone took on Ron Harrod Drive, while a group from Farmer’s Bank tackled Olive St.
bizmagsb.com

The Port welcomes new tenant with groundbreaking

Ground was broken for The Port of Caddo-Bossier’s newest tenant, Sunny Point Aggregates, on Wednesday, May 11 in Shreveport. The company is building a new sand and proppants processing facility at the port. When completed, the new facility will occupy a 43-acre tract of riverfront property in an area known as Scopini Island, which is located in Bossier Parish.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, May 27

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in May 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Eric Lamar Jones, 33, of Magnolia and Briana Rashelle Cooper, 27, of Magnolia, May 25. Daryl Homer Fuller, 53,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope City Manager Speaks To Hope Civitan Club

City Manager Catherine Cook (right), pictured with Hope Civitan Club President Amber Mackey, updated the Civitans May 24 on city projects recently completed, currently underway, and planned for the future. She covered street projects; parks, playgrounds and ball fields; flower beds and beautification; wastewater disinfection; landfill; airport; and local celebrations of Train/Trade Day and the upcoming Watermelon Festival. She also gave kudos to the Downtown Network for bringing new life to downtown Hope and kudos to the Civitan Club for its civic involvement.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hospice of Hope/Hospice of Texarkana Continues To Serve Our Area

Hospice of Hope/Hospice of Texarkana was established in 1985 by the Junior League of Texarkana. It was the first hospice in the region. Not only has it served our area for almost 40 years, in 2016 they opened the area’s only freestanding Hospice Inpatient Care Center. They have been a United Way Agency in Hempstead County for 21 years and have submitted a grant funding request in hopes to continue that relationship into 2023.
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Pat Rhoads

Mrs. Pat Bright Rhoads, age 74 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Thursday June 2, 2022 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
HOPE, AR
KTBS

RV taken from Shreve City found in Highland months later

SHREVEPORT, La.--The RV taken from a Shreve City storage facility has been located. KTBS first told you about the theft of Brett Malone's RV in January. At this point the recovery doesn't help Malone because insurance has already covered things but Malone says he was shocked to stumble upon the stolen RV in his neighborhood.
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

Cold War Relic One Step Closer to Relocation

A resolution was presented and approved at the most recent meeting of the Texarkana Airport Authority to allow an Ohio aviation museum to remove, relocate and restore the Raydome located at Texarkana Regional Airport. The Air Force Radar Museum Association approached airport officials about acquiring the Raydome a few years...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

Boil Order issued for customers of Naples Texas Water Systems

NAPLES, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Boil Order for Naples Water Systems in Naples, Texas, has been issued due to a broken water main. Although the water main has now been repaired, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the town of Naples public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).
hopeprescott.com

Saunders awarded Bridge Scholarship

HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Caine Saunders has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $1,000 per academic year. Saunders is a graduate of Genoa Central High School. He is the son of Christine and Shane Deaton. Caine plans to pursue a degree in Diesel Technology at UAHT.
TEXARKANA, AR
fourstatesliving.com

My Husband is a Miracle

Life can certainly be full of twists and turns. And sometimes those occurrences happen in the blink of an eye, and life is never the same. Joseph “Glynn” Fuller experienced not one, but two, life-altering events that changed the course of his life but didn’t shake his faith.
TEXARKANA, TX

