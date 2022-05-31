Hope Farmers Market May 31st

PRESCOTT – Congratulations to Triple H Mulching & Skid Steer Services on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce June 2022 Business of the Month!!!. Triple H Mulching & Skid Steer Services started serving the Prescott and surrounding areas in February of 2022. It is owned and operated by Cole Hillery. This business offers multiple services which include mulching, bush hogging, stump grinding, brush clearing, tree/debris clean up, gravel spreading & leveling, fence row clearing, and other services. You can look this business up on Facebook and find multiple pictures of jobs that have been completed recently. You can contact Cole at 870-703-4793 and get him to come out for a free estimate. His calendar book is filling up for this summer, so you better call quick!!

