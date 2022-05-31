ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Name for baby giraffe will be announced Wednesday

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — We'll find out the name for...

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

Zoobilation is back to the Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – One night a year people flock together for a fierce cause. The 33rd annual Zoobilation is Saturday night at Seneca Park Zoo. It’s the first year back after the two-year pandemic pause and it's the Zoo Society’s largest single-day fundraiser. Our own Nikki Rudd will be the emcee of the gala.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Vending spots available for upcoming 2022 Harborfest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Harborfest is returning for the first time in over a decade and there are still vendor spots available. Spots are to go for vendors who sell art, crafts, and general merchandise. The vending fee is $40 for one day or $65 for both days. Commercial vendors can also promote and sell services for a fee of $300 for the two-day event.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

What’s Good: Baby giraffe, community garden, RCSD teacher

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar. In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights the newest member of the Seneca Park Zoo getting named, a community garden funded […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County to create active transportation plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County is looking to create its first transportation plan. The plan would include access beyond auto traffic when considering future planning for infrastructure projects. The Monroe County Department of Planning is partnering with the Genesee Transportation Council to create the plan which would look...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Penfield Central School District installs emergency alert buttons

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — PCSD says brand new emergency alert buttons have been installed in schools and they have some easy-to-use technology. Staff members will be able to initiate the emergency alert system right from their phones, making it a simple and efficient tool. The information came in a...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Friday is National Donut Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - National donut day is coming up on Friday!. Both Donuts Delight locations are offering a free mini cannoli donut with any purchase. Ridge donut is releasing a new donut on Friday and giving away a free fry cake. Dunkin' is giving a free donut with a...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Air Show, Greek Fest, Canal Days, Junefest, and other weekend events

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Geneseo Airshow, Greek Festival, Fairport Canal Days, the Fast and Furriest Run, Junefest, and George Eastman House’s Nitrate Picture Show will take place this weekend. So will a Flower City Union soccer match to raise money for Golisano Children's Hospital. Here’s the information...
ROCHESTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rochesterfirst.com

Calling all new, expecting moms to ‘Babies and Bumps’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Babies and Bumps will be held in person this Saturday, June 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Henrietta. Babies and Bumps Co-founder Monica Infante discussed what to expect at this year’s event Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Real Beer Expo set to return with local favorites and national all-stars

The Rochester Real Beer Expo is back this year, featuring 60 breweries and over 120 beers. The Rochester Real Beer Expo is scheduled to return to the South Wedge next week after a two-year hiatus. The Real Beer Expo is the largest and most varied celebration of beer in the Rochester-area and an impressive slate of breweries are lined up for it, from local favorites to heralded breweries from around the...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

The gavel falls on Fairport Village Court

Effective Jan. 1, Perinton Town Court will handle all of the cases that would have been heard in Fairport Village Court. Fairport’s village court is set to adjourn for good at the end of the year after elected officials approved a local law to abolish it. The law abolishes not just the court but three part time jobs: an elected village justice, an acting village justice, and the court clerk. Perinton Town...
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Plans for new Chick-fil-A in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) - Penfield planning board confirms that Chick-fil-A restaurant has submitted a proposal for a new location on Route 250 in Penfield. Officials say the newest restaurant will seat 75 people, with a 50 vehicle capacity, and feature a three-lane drive-thru, and outdoor patio seating. This will be...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: A Rochester gas station owner is refusing to lower his prices despite the law requiring it

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday, June 3rd was day three of New York's gas tax holiday, and we've been tracking the prices in six cities and towns across our area. I expected some small differences from station to station in how much their prices dropped. After all, gas prices have been volatile, and a roller coaster in wholesale pricing will ultimately affect what we pay at that pump. But I didn't expect any station owner choose not to drop his prices at all. One owner told me he's not budging.
ROCHESTER, NY

