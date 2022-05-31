ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jimmy Eat World Announce 2022 North American Tour

By Allison Hussey
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jimmy Eat World have announced a North American tour that kicks off later this year. Charly Bliss will open all of the band’s non-festival dates, which extend through September. See the full itinerary below. Jimmy Eat World issued their tenth and most recent album, Surviving, in 2019. They’ve...

Sudan Archives Announces Fall 2022 Tour

Sudan Archives has announced the Homecoming Tour. The run of North American shows takes place in September and October. Find all of Sudan Archives’ upcoming tour dates below. Sudan Archives returned earlier this year with the singles “Home Maker” and “Selfish Soul.” She released her debut album, Athena, in...
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce First New Song in 9 Years

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced their first new music since 2013’s Mosquito. The indie rock trio’s new single, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” featuring Perfume Genius, arrives Wednesday, June 1, via Secretly Canadian. The band will preview the song and video at Brooklyn’s Main Drag Music, where it will play inside the store all weekend. RSVP for the event at Eventbrite.
Will Butler Announces Tour, Shares New Video: Watch

Former Arcade Fire member Will Butler has shared two new songs, “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer to Thee,” his first new music since 2020’s Generations. He has also announced a string of East Coast tour dates. Butler’s band on the tour will feature Sara Dobbs, Miles Francis, Jenny Shore, and Julie Shore. Check out the full list of tour dates and the new songs below.
King Princess Announces Release Date for New Album Hold On Baby

King Princess—the moniker of Brooklyn-raised vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Mikaela Straus—has announced the release date for her sophomore album: Hold On Baby is out July 29 via Zelig and Columbia. Straus produced her record with Mark Ronson, Ethan Gruska, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Dave Hamelin, Shawn Everett, and Tobias Jesso Jr. The LP also has contributions from Zach Fogarty, Amy Allen, and Fousheé. Find the album cover, as well as King Princess’ upcoming tour dates, below.
Algernon Cadwallader Announce First Tour in 10 Years

Philadelphia emo group Algernon Cadwallader have announced a string of reunion dates. The tour will mark their first performances as a band since breaking up in 2012. They’ll kick things off October 14 in Pittsburgh and stop over in Detroit, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Atlanta, Seattle, and more, before wrapping things up in Santa Ana on November 20. Find their full schedule below.
The Boot

Alan Jackson Will No Longer Perform at CMA Fest 2022

Sad news for Alan Jackson fans: The country star is no longer part of the 2022 CMA Fest lineup. The CMA announced the news in a press release on Friday (June 3), including no further details about why Jackson can no longer play the event. He was previously scheduled to perform as a part of the festival's star-studded nightly concerts at Nashville's Nissan Stadium alongside Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and Kelsea Ballerini, among others. Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion have now been added to this year's list of headliners, filling Jackson's empty time slot.
Kate NV Releases New Collection Bouquet to Benefit Ukrainian Refugees: Listen

Russian artist Kate NV has shared Bouquet, a new collection of music being released to benefit Ukrainian refugees. Proceeds will be directed toward Helping to Leave, which aids those seeking evacuation from areas of military conflict. Bouquet features eight improvised songs made with Andrey Bessonov. It’s available via RVNG Intl. Listen to it below.
Tony Shhnow Shares Video for New Song “Keep in Touch”: Watch

Tony Shhnow has shared the video for new song “Keep in Touch.” Produced by Jaimoe, it’s the second single from the Atlanta rapper’s upcoming project Reflexions—due June 9. Watch the Jelani Miller–directed clip below. Earlier this month, Tony Shhnow dropped the project’s Zelooperz-assisted lead...
DJ Python Announces Luis EP, Shares New Song: Listen

New York producer Brian Piñeyro is releasing new music under his Luis alias. The new 057 (Schwyn) EP is out June 17 via AD 93. The EP opens with the new songs “Timmy Chalamet” (a collaboration with Lis Dalton) and “Or Anyone Said It,” which you can hear below.
Listen to DaBoii’s “Real Boii”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. SOB x RBE falling apart was a bummer. From 2016 to 2018, the Vallejo, California group went on an unbelievable run of singles and mixtapes, merging the classic kinetic Bay Area bounce with a Doughboyz Cashout-like chemistry. Though they’ve all gone on to do good things separately, Can’t Tame Us, the latest solo tape from DaBoii proves he was always the crew’s engine. Since the days when DaBoii sparked “Calvin Cambridge” with “Bitch I’m DaBoii, who the fuck is you nigga?” he’s had a knack for energetic takeoffs, and the opener “Real Boii” will have you hooked from the opening line: “First off it’s SOB up in this bitch/Give a fuck who up in there because nigga we up in this bitch.” From there, he rides a smooth piano-driven beat with propulsive drums and background noise that softly vibrates like wind chimes. The rest of the tape is full of memorable moments, heavy on guest spots from other Cali rappers. That SOB x RBE era is longgone, but DaBoii is still thriving anyway.
The Obsessive World of Digital Music Collectors

Almost everyone I know who has ever kept a collection of digital music—that is, a folder full of music files on a hard drive—can point to a specific extinction-level event in their life that decimated their carefully curated library to the point of no return. A fried old Windows desktop computer, a melted laptop hard drive, a stolen iPod. As someone who’s accumulated nearly 50,000 digital tracks over the past three decades, each time I heard one of these traumatic tales, I felt the person’s pain. Viscerally.
“Slaughterhouse”

Oklahoma City’s Chat Pile hail from a long, proud Midwestern tradition of sheer, unadulterated ugliness. Their music feels like a tattered, grease-stained, shotgun-blasted mood board of ’80s and ’90s noise rock. In the quartet’s gruff, pugilistic songs you can detect the eviscerating howls of the Jesus Lizard’s David Yow, the wilting bass of Amphetamine Reptile-era Helmet, and the solid-state mechanism and unrelenting meanness of Big Black—plus a little bit of drop-tuned nu-metal, for good measure. Chat Pile take their name from the slag heaps of their native region, toxic mounds of lead-contaminated mine refuse, and you can hear, feel, and taste that legacy in their noxious low end: They take the sludge of bands like Melvins and Eyehategod and make it literal.
Chance the Rapper Shares Video for New Song “A Bar About a Bar”: Watch

Chance the Rapper has shared another new song that doubles as an interdisciplinary art piece, as press materials describe it. The video for “A Bar About a Bar” stars Chance and Vic Mensa doing writing exercises together while Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington works in the background. As Chance raps his piece, the scene he is describing materializes and Washington plays off the story in his art. Watch it happen below.
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Angel Olsen, Post Malone, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Angel Olsen, Post Malone, Horsegirl, S.G. Goodman, Big Sad 1900, Big Moochie Grape, and Al Riggs. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
BandGang Lonnie Bands Is the Immovable Rock of Michigan Rap

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. BandGang Lonnie Bands just keeps rapping his ass off. If you like hard-boiled, no-frills street rap that’s heavy on straightforward tales of cooking dope and...
Of Montreal Announce New Album Freewave Lucifer F<ck F^ck F>ck, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Of Montreal have announced their new album Freewave Lucifer F<ck F^ck F>ck with a video for their new song “Marijuana’s a Working Woman.” The album is due out July 29 via Polyvinyl. The band has also announced a headlining U.S. tour with support from Locate S,1. Check out the full list of dates and the animated video for “Marijuana’s a Working Woman” below.
“Spitting Off the Edge of the World” [ft. Perfume Genius]

Karen O is the most flamboyant spitter in rock history. When Yeah Yeah Yeahs first smashed into New York City’s music scene in the early 2000s, one of the singer’s signature onstage maneuvers had her downing a pint of beer only to spray it back out in a fine mist, like a dragon marking its territory. This move, which was immortalized in a frantic blur on the cover of the essential oral history Meet Me in the Bathroom, perfectly summed up the band’s playful and antagonistic anarchy. They went on to call their debut 2003 album Fever to Tell, matching the urgency of post-9/11 New York. “You never knew how long anything was going to last,” Karen once said of that era.
Elvis Costello Reunites With First Band Rusty, Announces Debut Album

Before breaking out of the London pub rock scene with the Attractions, Elvis Costello—then known as D.P. MacManus—joined Allan Mayes’ Liverpool rock band Rusty in early 1972. Though the group toured extensively, they never made it into a recording studio. Now, Costello has reunited with Mayes for their debut album The Resurrection of Rust, out June 10 via EMI/Capitol. In press materials, Costello refers to the album as “the record we would have cut when we were 18, if anyone had let us.” Find Costello’s full history of Rusty below.
Phil Lesh, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and Nels Cline Announce “Philco” Set at Chicago Festival

Sacred Rose is a music festival taking place from August 26-28 at Chicagoland’s Seatgeek Stadium. Today, it’s been announced that Grateful Dead icon Phil Lesh will headline. The Phil Lesh & Friends lineup for the show includes Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and Nels Cline, and the set is being billed as a one-off show under the name Philco. Also performing with Lesh are Jeff Chimenti, Karl Denson, John Molo, Stu Allen, Grahame Lesh, and Elliott Peck.
