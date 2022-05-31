ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Washington Parish Coalition on Human Services holds May meeting

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Parish Coalition on Human Services (WPCHS) held its May meeting at the ADAPT Office. Carla Mouton, Administrative Support Officer for the Northshore Community Foundation provided the program. According to Mouton, the Foundation has been providing services for 15 years in Washington, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes. They support...

Washington Parish Fair Association holding contest

The Washington Parish Fair Association invites Washington Parish artists to participate in the 2022 Fair Poster Contest. The entry deadline is Friday, July 29. Rules for poster entry are as follows: Entrants must be Washington Parish residents (or native college students) and at least 18 years old. The design should be 16 by 20 inches and not exceed 18 by 24 inches (portrait/vertical) on mat board, illustratration board, canvas or heavy paper. Format is up to the artist. The poster design may contain “Washington Parish Fair 2022,” or the printer can add appropriate lettering digitally. Include a small sketch to indicate letter design and placement. The design may pertain to the Fair in general or to a specific part of the Fair. It must be non-commercial (not used for any other purposes such as T-shirts, cups, etc.). If an identifiable person is used, a letter of release to all publication rights and royalties must accompany the design. The theme for this year’s fair is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.” The poster can follow the theme and include the theme name but is not required. Individuals may enter more than one design. Previous entries may be considered. Each entrant must sign a release of rights and royalties of publication. Entries will be released back to the artist after the 2022 Fair concludes. The poster will not be included in the 2022 fair catalog. Poster designs can be entered from now until Friday, July 29, at Hancock Whitney in Franklinton or Bogalusa during regular business hours. Email wpffposters@gmail.com for more information.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Church Notes for June 2, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. Join for the “Gospel Extravaganza” on Saturday, June 4, from noon until 6 p.m. in Cassidy Park in Bogalusa. Come and bring your choirs, praise teams, liturgical dancers, etc., to help the church celebrate this “spiritual explosion.” Bring your own chair to sit back and relax in this exuberant praise and fellowship. Psalms 150:6 says, “Let everything that has breath praise the Lord.”
BOGALUSA, LA
Garden Guild awards recent ‘Yard of the Month’ honors

The Bogalusa Garden Guild is pleased to announce the following residences have been awarded our Yard of the Month distinction. For the month of April, the home of Damon Sandifer received the award. His constant maintenance is evident all year long. There are not many days that you pass by this lovely home that you will not find him working outside.
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Happy Birthday! St. James Parish man turns 100

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
DPS officers stops suicide attempt on Crescent City Connection bridge

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers prevented a suicide attempt on the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans on Thursday. Starting July 16, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will have a three-digit number (988) that can be accessed by anyone in the United States.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana loosens licensing requirements for plumbers, contractors

Louisiana lawmakers advanced a proposal Tuesday that would give full statewide licensure to plumbers currently restricted to working in a certain parish or local jurisdiction. (WES MULLER/LOUISIANA ILLUMINATOR) The Louisiana Legislature approved a bill Thursday that would give full statewide licensure to plumbers currently restricted to working in a certain...
LOUISIANA STATE
Society
Philanthropy
Angie student receives ‘Excellence in English Education’ award at Mississippi College

The Mississippi College Department of English recently announced the 2021-22 academic year award winners. Addison Seal of Angie received the Excellence in English Education Award. The Excellence in English Education Award is given annually to the outstanding senior English Education major. Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is...
ANGIE, LA
New Orleans police resume child summer curfew enforcement hours

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced Thursday that the juvenile curfew is back in effect for the summer months. The department began resuming the enforcement of the curfew for kids ages 17 and under on June 1. The curfew period lasts through Aug. 31. Curfew hours...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Contraflow: What to know for 2022 hurricane season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As hurricane season begins, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are reminding Mississippians of contraflow protocol. Contraflow protocols would be initiated in the event of a powerful hurricane on the Gulf Coast. Protocols could also be initiated if the greater New Orleans area faces a mandatory evacuation due to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Sidney Torres' IV Waste awarded city sanitation contract

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans officials have selected IV Waste to take over trash pickup in a large swath of the city. A selection committee gave the company, owned by businessman Sidney Torres, the highest scores out of four bidders. Many residents are already used to seeing IV Waste collecting solid waste in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana's Cajun Boudin Trail

Fondly called "Cajun fast food," boudin is seasoned rice and pork stuffed into a sausage casing and steamed, smoked, or grilled. Easily one of the most unique foods found in Acadiana—otherwise known as South Louisiana—boudin has gone from being an obscure dish loved by locals and fastidious foodies to a country-wide phenomenon. Everyone wants boudin these days and it's easy to get with major brands like Manda and Savoie's distributing country-wide to supermarket chains like Safeway, Albertsons, and even Walmart. But the best way to enjoy authentic Cajun boudin is to go to the source.
LOUISIANA STATE

