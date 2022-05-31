Learn the fundamentals of yoga, and balancing at weekend workshop

If you need a reason to indulge in a classic glazed or cream filled donut you’re in luck!. Today is National Donut Day! The national holiday was first celebrated in 1938 as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army Lassies, a group of women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War II.
Bayou Pearls, an official interest group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated ® is partnering with the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce to present Voices of our Ancestors, a Juneteenth celebration program. Narrated by founder and president of Finding our Roots African American Museum, Margie Scoby, the program will highlight...
Terrebonne Parish Library System has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to bring snacks to story time this summer!. Children attending story times from June 6 through July 29 will enjoy snack packs thanks to a collaboration. The library system has various summer programs which more information can be found here.
Bayou Pearls, an official interest group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, is partnering with Soles 4 Souls to host a Wearing Out Poverty shoe drive on Wednesday, June 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Terrebonne Parish Library-North Branch location. The ladies of AKA will be accepting...
“There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down to lift others.” – a quote entrepreneur Cara Credeur has lived by her entire life. Born and raised in Houma, Cara is a wife, mom of three, gym instructor, and now, an entrepreneur. When Cara became a...
Fletcher Technical Community College Veterans Resource Center will honor the women who bravely fought in the United States military at the Women Veterans Appreciation Social. The event will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13, at Downtown Jeaux Coffee Cafe. The purpose of this event is to recognize women veterans while networking with other local veterans.
School is out! Yep, it's true. Summer break is already here. Do you need ideas on how to make the most of the summer months in Baton Rouge with your family? Finding family fun is Macaroni KID's job, so we are here to help!. This article includes paid sponsorships. We...
Bayou Region Incubator announced it will host a Fair Housing Public Seminar on Thursday, June 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on the Nicholls State University campus. The seminar is open to residents of Houma, Thibodaux, and surrounding areas, and will discuss a plethora of topics including fair housing laws, land-lord and tenant rights, eligibility for public housing, protecting your rights, illegal housing practice, tenant responsibilities, followed by an open question and answer time. Whether you’re a tenant, landlord, property owner, or public representative, the seminar will provide imperative information and answers to your questions.
Grand Isle Shipyard will host a Hiring Event on Tuesday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fletcher Technical Community College. The shipyard is seeking candidates for the following positions:. Environmental techs. Blaster painters. Offshore positions. CDL drivers. E&I techs. Fitters. Founded in 1948, GIS has evolved in...
When you think of your cardiovascular system, you most likely think of your heart and your blood vessels. However, your cardiovascular system extends to the arms and legs as well, and includes veins as well as arteries. The Leg & Vein Center at Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is...
We're getting closer to the premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing, and the buzz around Reese Witherspoon's movie adaptation grows louder every day. Like Delia Owens' best-selling book, the movie is also told via two storylines set in different time periods. The first follows a misunderstood young girl named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she comes of age in the marshes of coastal North Carolina. The second takes place in the same marsh several years later, after her unlikely romance with the town's "golden boy" Tate (Harris Dickinson) ends with her going on trial for his murder.
Executive Director of the Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. Everyday I have the opportunity to promote Terrebonne Parish to incoming guests from all over the world. And I get to spend my day with an awesome staff, who are just as passionate as I am about Terrebonne Parish. What...
Moncus Park made a BIG announcement today. It was revealed on Moncus Park's Facebook page, that Bob and Sandy Giles and Giles Automotive have generously funded the large dog park at Moncus Park. This donation will allow separate spaces for large and small dogs which will ensure that every dog...
Whenever Loretta Foreman would see acquaintances at the grocery store, they always asked her the same question: ”Loretta, when are you opening it again?”. ‘It’ was referring to the Country Emporium, a tea room and antique store that operated in Central from 1984 to 2012. A decade later, the shop has finally been reborn. The Cottage Cafe and Tea Room held its grand opening this past Friday, serving Capital Region residents a new spot to enjoy teas and desserts in a cozy setting.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting Wednesday, June 1, the Child Nutrition Service of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will distribute free grab-and-go meals to students from 9-11 a.m. at various sites throughout the area. According to the Diocese of Baton Rouge, each student will receive a package containing five...
Thanks for exposing the nuisance of the Muscovy ducks in our Metairie area. This is not only a quality-of-life issue, but it is a health issue. Salmonella and campylobacter can be passed in their droppings or feces. it is everywhere on the sidewalks, streets and grass. If you step in...
Mary L. Morton, Ph.D., a long-time Professor of English and Distinguished Service Professor at Nicholls State University, passed away on May 29, 2022. Dr. Morton was a Fulbright scholar. She designed and conducted literary programs for the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and presented scholarly papers at many universities, including Cambridge University in England and the Sorbonne University in Paris.
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
Visit this historic home and other fine examples of New Orleans’ beloved shotgun houses at the Shotgun House Tour presented by Entablature Design + Build and Entablature Realty on June 11 and 12. It’s widely believed that shotgun houses got their name from the linear arrangement of rooms, which...
