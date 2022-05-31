ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Learn the fundamentals of yoga, and balancing at weekend workshop

houmatimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoot 2 Rise, a Houma-based yoga studio dedicated to community empowerment, invites you to learn the fundamentals of yoga at its Balance Workshop on Saturday, June...

www.houmatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

Time to indulge in National Donut Day!

If you need a reason to indulge in a classic glazed or cream filled donut you’re in luck!. Today is National Donut Day! The national holiday was first celebrated in 1938 as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army Lassies, a group of women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War II.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Celebrate Juneteenth with Bayou Pearls and Houma-Terrebonne Chamber

Bayou Pearls, an official interest group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated ® is partnering with the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce to present Voices of our Ancestors, a Juneteenth celebration program. Narrated by founder and president of Finding our Roots African American Museum, Margie Scoby, the program will highlight...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Bayou Pearls partners with Soles 4 Souls for community shoe drive

Bayou Pearls, an official interest group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, is partnering with Soles 4 Souls to host a Wearing Out Poverty shoe drive on Wednesday, June 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Terrebonne Parish Library-North Branch location. The ladies of AKA will be accepting...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Houma, LA
Houma, LA
Lifestyle
houmatimes.com

Coming Clean in the Kitchen

“There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down to lift others.” – a quote entrepreneur Cara Credeur has lived by her entire life. Born and raised in Houma, Cara is a wife, mom of three, gym instructor, and now, an entrepreneur. When Cara became a...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Women veterans to be honored at appreciation social

Fletcher Technical Community College Veterans Resource Center will honor the women who bravely fought in the United States military at the Women Veterans Appreciation Social. The event will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13, at Downtown Jeaux Coffee Cafe. The purpose of this event is to recognize women veterans while networking with other local veterans.
THIBODAUX, LA
macaronikid.com

13 Fun Things To Do This Summer in Baton Rouge With Kids

School is out! Yep, it's true. Summer break is already here. Do you need ideas on how to make the most of the summer months in Baton Rouge with your family? Finding family fun is Macaroni KID's job, so we are here to help!. This article includes paid sponsorships. We...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Bayou Region Incubator to host Fair Housing Public Seminar

Bayou Region Incubator announced it will host a Fair Housing Public Seminar on Thursday, June 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on the Nicholls State University campus. The seminar is open to residents of Houma, Thibodaux, and surrounding areas, and will discuss a plethora of topics including fair housing laws, land-lord and tenant rights, eligibility for public housing, protecting your rights, illegal housing practice, tenant responsibilities, followed by an open question and answer time. Whether you’re a tenant, landlord, property owner, or public representative, the seminar will provide imperative information and answers to your questions.
THIBODAUX, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#The Fundamentals#Yoga Instructor
houmatimes.com

GIS to host Hiring Event at Fletcher

Grand Isle Shipyard will host a Hiring Event on Tuesday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fletcher Technical Community College. The shipyard is seeking candidates for the following positions:. Environmental techs. Blaster painters. Offshore positions. CDL drivers. E&I techs. Fitters. Founded in 1948, GIS has evolved in...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

What’s Up, Doc? | Leg & Vein Center

When you think of your cardiovascular system, you most likely think of your heart and your blood vessels. However, your cardiovascular system extends to the arms and legs as well, and includes veins as well as arteries. The Leg & Vein Center at Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is...
HOUMA, LA
The Daily South

The Real-Life Filming Locations from Where the Crawdads Sing

We're getting closer to the premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing, and the buzz around Reese Witherspoon's movie adaptation grows louder every day. Like Delia Owens' best-selling book, the movie is also told via two storylines set in different time periods. The first follows a misunderstood young girl named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she comes of age in the marshes of coastal North Carolina. The second takes place in the same marsh several years later, after her unlikely romance with the town's "golden boy" Tate (Harris Dickinson) ends with her going on trial for his murder.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

From the Top | Sondra Corbitt

Executive Director of the Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. Everyday I have the opportunity to promote Terrebonne Parish to incoming guests from all over the world. And I get to spend my day with an awesome staff, who are just as passionate as I am about Terrebonne Parish. What...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
225batonrouge.com

The Cottage Cafe and Tea Room brings a new tea room to Central—while continuing the legacy of the Country Emporium

Whenever Loretta Foreman would see acquaintances at the grocery store, they always asked her the same question: ”Loretta, when are you opening it again?”. ‘It’ was referring to the Country Emporium, a tea room and antique store that operated in Central from 1984 to 2012. A decade later, the shop has finally been reborn. The Cottage Cafe and Tea Room held its grand opening this past Friday, serving Capital Region residents a new spot to enjoy teas and desserts in a cozy setting.
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Grab and go student meals available in June

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting Wednesday, June 1, the Child Nutrition Service of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will distribute free grab-and-go meals to students from 9-11 a.m. at various sites throughout the area. According to the Diocese of Baton Rouge, each student will receive a package containing five...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Mary L. Morton

Mary L. Morton, Ph.D., a long-time Professor of English and Distinguished Service Professor at Nicholls State University, passed away on May 29, 2022. Dr. Morton was a Fulbright scholar. She designed and conducted literary programs for the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and presented scholarly papers at many universities, including Cambridge University in England and the Sorbonne University in Paris.
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

Happy Birthday! St. James Parish man turns 100

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
prcno.org

An 1890s “double shotgun” becomes a spacious family home

Visit this historic home and other fine examples of New Orleans’ beloved shotgun houses at the Shotgun House Tour presented by Entablature Design + Build and Entablature Realty on June 11 and 12. It’s widely believed that shotgun houses got their name from the linear arrangement of rooms, which...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy