Las Vegas, NV

Keith Urban Brings Nicole Kidman On Stage As He Wraps Las Vegas Residency

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Keith Urban is reflecting on the “phenomenal” crowds he played for during his Las Vegas residency bath The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. The residency wrapped up over the weekend, when the country hitmaker introduced his wife, award-winning actress Nicole Kidman , to the stage (though she introduced herself to the audiences as “Nicole Urban”).

“It’s wide open. I mean, you, you’re ready for anything in Vegas, but the energy from the crowd every night is phenomenal,” Urban said in a statement shared by his record label after finishing his residency.

Urban’s Las Vegas residency kicked off in September 2021 and continued into spring of 2022. Caesar’s Palace described Urban as “one of the world's most electrifying live performers in music today. His concerts are critically hailed the world over and feature many of his 24 chart-topping songs including Graffiti U's, ‘Coming Home,’ Ripcord's ‘Wasted Time,’ his mega hit ‘ Blue Ain't Your Color ,’ and seminal No. 1’s… Never knowing what will happen next, crowds have seen Urban performing with fans, with special guests, giving away used show guitars and performing solos perched atop audience seating.”

Next, Urban is set to perform at the highly-anticipated CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee. He’ll perform at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 9, along with Darius Rucker , Jason Aldean and Zac Brown Band . See the rest of the star-studded lineup here .

