Pharrell Williams Reveals New Song With Tyler, The Creator & 21 Savage

Photo: Getty Images

Pharrell Williams has been hard at work churning out hits for Pusha T , Kendrick Lamar , Nigo and others this year. Now he's preparing to release his own record with help from Tyler, The Creator and 21 Savage.



On Tuesday, May 31, Pharrell announced his new single "Cash In Cash Out" featuring Tyler, The Creator and 21 Savage is on the way. The veteran rapper-producer hit up his Instagram timeline to reveal the news. In his post, he included an image of himself, 21 and Tyler as animated versions of themselves, which could be a hint at their potential appearance in the Metaverse.

The song is set to arrived on June 10, which is a week before his Something In The Water festival is scheduled to go down in Washington, D.C. Last month, Pharrell revealed the official lineup for his anticipated music festival that's happening during Juneteenth weekend. The festival will feature performances from Lil Baby , Lil Uzi Vert , Chloe x Halle , Snoh Aalegra , Roddy Ricch , Ja Rule & Ashanti , Ozuna and more of Pharrell’s “Phriends” who have yet to be confirmed.



"I’m just happy about the spectrum," Pharrell told Complex about the lineup. "The amount of artists we got, it’s really good stuff. Really amazing careers, and also the ones we can’t announce, those are some super special ones. I’m grateful. It’s going to be crazy."



There's no word on whether the song will be just a single or appear on a forthcoming project. Nonetheless, fans are definitely here for the collaboration. Look out for Pharrell's "Cash In Cash Out" featuring Tyler, The Creator and 21 Savage on June 10.