Kate Middleton & Prince William To Miss Harry's Daughter Meeting The Queen

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly miss their niece Lilibet 's upcoming birthday party. According to the Daily Mail , the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be hundreds of miles away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's celebrations for their daughter's first birthday. Queen Elizabeth II will reportedly be meeting her great-granddaughter at the birthday gathering at Frogmore Cottage, where Harry and Meghan are staying while they're in town for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations .

While the royal siblings reportedly have a tumultuous relationship, there have been rumors the two have been attempting to repair it by holding weekly zoom calls. When Harry and Meghan's son Archie turned 3 , William and Middleton posted a birthday message on their official Instagram account. "Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today," they wrote alongside a photo from Archie's royal christening in July 2019 which took place at Queen Elizabeth's private chapel at Windsor Castle.

Meghan and Harry's youngest will turn 1 on June 4, which coincides with the start of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations to commemorate 70 years on the throne. This will be Lilibet's first visit to the UK and her parents' second since they exited royal life in January 2020. Since the shocking announcement, the couple moved to California and have only visited once in April on their way to the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands. The family will be included in the Jubilee celebrations but will not have a place with the rest of their family on the royal balcony.

