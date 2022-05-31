ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State Journal-Register

Springfield area has a slight tornado risk but most likely thunderstorms, hail, high winds

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjo3i_0fvsSJZk00

Warm temperatures and high humidity will give way to stormy weather later Tuesday, including a slight risk of tornado activity in Springfield and central Illinois.

The risk for tornadoes is at about 2%, according to Kirk Huettl, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The greatest chance of activity is from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday, Huettl said. Sangamon, Logan, Cass, Menard, Scott and Morgan counties are all in that slight risk area.

Illinois primary:Sangamon County 'exceeding expectations' in early voting. Here's why

The rain will move into the Illinois River Valley northwest of Springfield by mid-to-late afternoon before pushing into the Springfield area into the later evening hours.

Thunderstorms and showers could produce up to two inches of rain through Thursday morning, he said.

There is a more pronounced risk, Huettl added, of ping-pong-size hail and straight-line winds up to 70 mph accompanying storms Tuesday night.

The projected high temperature for Springfield Tuesday is 89 degrees, though it will be humid and breezy ahead of the cold front that will move in. The record high temperature for May 31 is 101 degrees in 1934.

Storms won't be as severe Wednesday and temperatures, Huettl said, will be more moderate with highs in the 70s through Friday.

The next round of rain will come in late Saturday night with thunderstorms a possibility Sunday afternoon, Huettl said.

Cooling centers open

The following locations have been designated as cooling centers in Springfield during regular business hours.

* Municipal Center East, 800 E. Monroe St., Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Municipal Center West, 300 S. Seventh St., Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Lincoln Library, 326 S. Seventh St., Mon.-Wed. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thurs.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* City of Springfield Office of Community Relations, 1450 Groth St., Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

* St. John’s Breadline, 430 N. Fifth St., Sun.-Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

* Salvation Army (main campus), 1600 Clear Lake Ave. (entrance off Martin Luther King Drive), Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* Salvation Army Overflow Shelter, 221 N. 11th St. Overnight Shelter, Sun.-Sat., 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Day Center Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (88 degrees or higher), Sat.-Sun. hours subject to staff and heat index

* Washington Street Mission, 408 N. Fourth St., Mon.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

* Walmart Supercenter (South), 1100 Lejune Drive, Sun.-Sat., 7 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

* Walmart Supercenter (North) 2760 N. Dirksen Parkway, Sun.-Sat., 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

* Walmart Supercenter (West) 3401 Freedom Drive, Sun.-Sat., 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

* White Oaks Mall, 2501 Wabash Ave., Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sun., noon to 6 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

Severe storms possible this evening

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Warm, breezy conditions will continue through much of the workday before the chance of severe storms by the end of the evening commute. Tuesday will start off warm and humid with temperatures in the mid 70′s by the end of the morning commute. It’ll be another breezy day as strong southwesterly winds drive warmer, more humid air into the region throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80′s. The warm, moist air will act as a fuel source for storms that will develop off to our west earlier in the day ahead of a cold front.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Attic fire reported in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters are responding Wednesday to an attic fire in Springfield. Crews said they responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 5500 block of International Parkway. Firefighters found smoke showing from the eaves and a working fire in the attic area. A hydrant was used...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Victim identified in deadly Route 124 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the victim in Tuesday's deadly crash on Route 124. The 74-year-old victim was identified as Darrell "Al" Sample. Allmon says Sample died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Illinois State Police (ISP) say it happened...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Woman dies in crash with coach bus in Macoupin County, Illinois

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – A 23-year-old woman from Litchfield, Illinois died Tuesday afternoon in a crash. The crash happened at approximately 4:23 p.m. on Illinois Route 16 at County Line Road in Macoupin County, Illinois, according to the Illinois State Police. Officials said Grace Keeton was driving a 2013 maroon Ford Fusion eastbound on Illinois […]
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Thunderstorms#National Weather Service#Stormy Weather#Temperature#Menard Scott
advantagenews.com

Fatal crash in Macoupin County

A woman from Litchfield was killed Tuesday afternoon when her car struck the rear of a coach bus on Illinois Route 16 in Macoupin County. Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Grace Keeton was the driver and only person inside the vehicle when it hit the back of the bus that was stopped at County Line Road.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crash closes Route 124 in Sangamon County

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Route 124 is closed in Sangamon County due to a crash. State Troopers said a commercial motor vehicle was involved in this crash, which happened at the intersection with Barber Road. The road is expected to be closed for several hours and drivers are advised to take an […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies man involved in deadly accident

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner recently identified the man who was killed when the lawnmower he was operating was hit by a semi-truck on Route 124 on Tuesday. According to the coroner, an autopsy revealed the man to be 74-year-old Darrell “A” Sample. He was pronounced dead at around 3:00 p.m. on […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Humboldt woman calls for change after neighbors die in crash

HUMBOLDT, Ill. (WCIA) — A Coles County woman is hoping for change after her neighbors died in a car crash over Memorial Day weekend. Husband and wife Rachel and James Sutton died in a crash on Sunday at the intersection of Coles County Roads 1200N and 500E. Coles County Sheriff’s deputies said another car didn’t […]
HUMBOLDT, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late-night May 28 to early morning May 29. The RSC was conducted at US 51 and Orchard St in Vandalia, by District 12 officers. Violations...
VANDALIA, IL
WCIA

2 killed in traffic crash over Memorial Day weekend

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Deputies with Coles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Coles County Roads 1200N and 500E on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. in response to a report of a deadly traffic crash. According to the deputies, the driver of Unit 1 was 19-year-old Douglas Wilson Jr. of Charleston, […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Gordyville USA in Gifford is now for sale

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million. The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74. Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan. The […]
GIFFORD, IL
WAND TV

One dead after fatal crash on Illinois Route 16

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- One individual is dead after a two vehicle fatal crash on Illinois Route 16. According to police, Steven A. See, 33, of Litchfield, IL was stopped eastbound at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and County Line Road, behind another vehicle that was yielding to westbound traffic, when eastbound traveler, Grace L. Keeton, 23, of Litchfield, struck the back of See's vehicle while approaching the intersection.
LITCHFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Sherman Resident Killed When Semi Strikes Riding Mower

A 74-year-old Sherman resident is dead after a semi struck a riding mower on Route 124 Tuesday afternoon. Illinois State Police say the man was mowing on the west side of the highway south of Barber Road near Sherman. The man then attempted to drive the mower across the road. The driver of the southbound semi tried to swerve but was unable to avoid striking the mower.
SHERMAN, IL
WCIA

ISP: Crash on Interstate 55 near Glenarm exit

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — UPDATE: All lanes are now open at this time. Illinois State Police are on the scene of damage only crash located on Interstate 55 southbound near the Glenarm exit. The Illinois Department of Traffic is currently removing a car from the median cable wire, which has led to the left […]
GLENARM, IL
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Big M Strawberry Patch

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Strawberry season at the Big M Berry Patch southwest of Taylorville means hundreds of people filling quart containers of strawberries thanks to the hospitality of Mel Repscher and his family. “We started back in 1985 with just about two acres of strawberries,” Repscher said. “And we’ve increased it a little bit […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WTHI

105th anniversary of Illinois' third deadliest tornado

Thursday, May 26, marked the 105th anniversary of Illinois' third deadliest tornado in recorded history. The twister killed 108 people that day. Originally, a single tornado was thought to have been on the ground for 293 miles; however, it was later determined to be four to eight separate tornadoes. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy