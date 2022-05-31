Marilyn Manson Unlikely To Be Hit With Charges In Sexual Assault Case Due To 'Credibility Issues' Of Alleged Victim

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO