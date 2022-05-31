ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jill Biden to Give Commencement Speech at LA City College

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFpuP_0fvsSCOf00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - First Lady Jill Biden will deliver the keynote address at Los Angeles City College's commencement ceremony on June 7, officials announced Tuesday.

"We are just overjoyed and extremely honored that the first lady of the United States will be joining us this year. We love her," LACC President Mary Gallagher said. "Dr. Biden has been our champion for years and to have her here for our first in-person commencement in three years is amazing. This will be one of the most important and memorable commencements in the 93-year history of our college."

Biden is a long-time advocate for higher education, particularly community colleges. She is a professor in the English department at Northern Virginia Community College, making her the first presidential spouse to work full-time outside the White House.

She also appeared at LACC in 2016, when her husband was vice president, to announce the launch of the Los Angeles College Promise Program offering free tuition for all new, full-time students in the Los Angeles Community College District.

The commencement will begin at 5 p.m. at the Greek Theater at 2700 N. Vermont Ave. It will be streamed live on LACC's website. More than 1,000 students are expected to participate.

Members of the LACC classes of 2020 and 2021 have been invited to participate as well. In-person graduation ceremonies for those classes were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the graduates had virtual ceremonies, the college decided to offer those students the opportunity to appear in person with the first lady.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Education
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
scvnews.com

Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Cases Now total 77,366

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday five new deaths, 4,454 new cases countywide, with 105 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,136, county case totals to 2,980,708 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 77,366 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 474. There are 502 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized countywide.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
citywatchla.com

While LA's Affordable Housing Disappears, A Tenants’ Group Goes Big

Capital & Main accompanied Hernandez and other women tenants from the Hillside Villa apartments when they visited Cedillo at Los Angeles City Hall on May 4, the first day the building was open to the public since it shut for quarantine in March of 2020. They demanded a meeting with the councilmember, and say Cedillo had been ignoring them as he ran for reelection. But when they knocked on his office door, Cedillo opened it himself, his eyebrows rising above his thick-framed glasses when he saw the Hillside Villa mujeres. “I’m in a meeting,” Cedillo explained mournfully in Spanish, “that is more serious than you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Speech#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#La City College#English
artforum.com

Samella Lewis (1923–2022)

Art historian, artist, and curator Samella Lewis, who played a vital role in shepherding the work of Black artists into the canon of American art, died of renal failure May 27 in Torrance, California, at the age of ninety-nine. Lewis, the author of the pathbreaking volumes Black Artists on Art (1969) and Art: African American (1978), was additionally the founder of the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles and a cofounder of the journal Black Art: An International Quarterly. She was also a professor at Scripps College, where she taught for nearly fifteen years. Through these endeavors, she ineluctably shaped global and local perceptions of African American art history, opening up pathways and illuminating perspectives that continue to offer fresh insight.
TORRANCE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Program aims to hire people to work at LAX

LOS ANGELES — Every sticker on her hard hat tells the story of how Janette Cortez, a mother of two, was able to change her life. It all started five years ago when she found an ad online that offered free construction training. “I went from getting cash aid,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
KFI AM 640

OC's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Remain Stable

Even as COVID-19 infections continue to climb in Orange County, hospitalizations remained stable and no new fatalities were logged since last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy