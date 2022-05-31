ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash Temporarily Blocks Southbound 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills Area

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

AGOURA HILLS (CNS) - A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday prompted a closure of the southbound Ventura (101) Freeway in the Agoura Hills area.

The crash was reported at about 9 a.m. near Liberty Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported.

The southbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the scene. One lane was reopened after about an hour, and the remaining lanes were reopened shortly before noon.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

