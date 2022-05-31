Crash Temporarily Blocks Southbound 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills Area

Photo: Getty Images

AGOURA HILLS (CNS) - A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday prompted a closure of the southbound Ventura (101) Freeway in the Agoura Hills area.

The crash was reported at about 9 a.m. near Liberty Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported.

The southbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the scene. One lane was reopened after about an hour, and the remaining lanes were reopened shortly before noon.