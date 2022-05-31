ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Rising food star Eitan Bernath leans into world comfort food

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwCgS_0fvsRwWW00

As a kid, Eitan Bernath didn’t collect baseball cards, comic books or coins like his peers did. He collected kitchen tools. “My fondest memories from my life are always around food ,” he says.

Mind you, that life is still young. Bernath is just 20, but he’s managed to harness his love of cooking to become a social media influencer and TV personality. This spring, he’s released his first cookbook, “Eitan Eats the World,” published by Clarkson Potter.

The book contains 85 comfort food recipes from across the globe, from a Sweet & Smoky Guac Burger to Turkish Red Lentil Soup and a Kurdish Shamburak or a Israeli-Style Sesame Schnitzel.

“Knowledge is power and knowledge is so important,” Bernath says. “The more you learn about the world around you, the better you can be an informed and kind citizen for the world.”

Bernath is part of a wave of young food stars who got their springboard from social media, in his case a strong TikTok following. He has 350 million people viewing his content in 150-plus countries, and has a production and entertainment company that employs six people.

He made his first TV appearance on Food Network’s “Chopped” at age 11 — also appearing on “Guy’s Grocery Games” with restaurateur Guy Fieri a few years later — and started creating content when he was 12. He viewed it as a job, monetizing his blog after his third post.

“I was excited about doing it before anyone was watching,” he says. “I was truly just as excited when I was getting 100 views when I was 12 to now and I’m getting millions.”

He is the principal culinary contributor for “The Drew Barrymore Show” and was recently named to the Forbes list of “30 Under 30” for Food and Drink.

Raised in Teaneck, New Jersey, Bernath says both his parents were educators, and they used food as a vehicle to teach him and his brother about the world around them.

“Growing up in a Jewish household, food is such a central part of community and culture, as it is for many different other communities,” he said. “It’s such a great way to enjoy delicious food, but then also learn about the world around you.”

The recipes in “Eitan Eats the World” take readers from the Middle East to Spain, from Italy to India. Bernath makes sure he gives each cuisine credit and is “appreciative, not appropriative.”

“I take the perspective of, I’m a learner who’s sharing with my followers what I’ve learned. Of course, I am no expert on Indian cuisine or on Mexican cuisine or Italian cuisine, because I’m not Mexican, Italian or Indian, but I am someone who loves to learn about them.”

Growing up, he could often be found in his room glued to culinary documentaries, carefully watching elders in India, Mexico or Italy cook, and filling his notebooks. Then he’d get into his kitchen and try to recreate what he watched.

To get the book ready, he also turned to the internet. But he found he had to be extra creative because it is hard to create something that no one else has done.

“A lot of times as a recipe developer, you come up with an idea and think, ‘Oh, this sounds so good! I love this idea.’ And then I will go Google and I wonder if anyone has done that yet, and I would say 99.9% of the time the answer is yes, someone’s done it.”

Hence, Bernath came up with some startling combos hiding in plain sight, like Bruschetta Avocado Toast, which is the melding of two favorite bread toppings. “It’s just like pairing where I’m like, ‘Why have I not done this a million times?’ It’s delicious.”

Lightning struck twice when Bernath took the classic tuna melt and elevated it by giving it a French croque monsieur treatment. The traditional ham of the latter is replaced by tuna, and a Mornay sauce is added. This one he calls “sinfully delicious.”

Bernath is an evangelist about food and says there are many more career paths in food than most people realize. He also pushes back against some who sniff that he needs to work in a restaurant to call himself a chef.

“I think a chef is someone who earns money cooking, who works in the kitchen,” he says. “I think at the end of the day, whatever you want to call what I do, whether chef or not, the world is changing.”

———

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Instant Noodle Recall Was Just Issued

A popular instant noodle is at the center of a new recall after it was determined to pose a potentially life-threatening health risk to consumers. Liroy B.V. on May 11 recalled GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Every man in the restaurant got up and surrounded us': Seattle woman corroborates mounting claims against infamous Mykonos restaurant accused of preying on female tourists after her party was forced to pay $1,640 for two dishes, salad and bread

A Seattle woman has come forward to corroborate claims against a Mykonos restaurant owner and his allegedly aggressive and borderline predatory tactics against tourists visiting the Greek island. Cheryl Lamphere, 43, told DailyMail.com that her group of friends were misled, intimidated and scammed into paying $1,640 for food that did...
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Indian restaurant shut down after customer finds snake skin in food

A restaurant in India's southern state of Kerala has been closed down temporarily after a woman and her daughter found a snake skin in their food.The woman, identified by her first name Priya in local media reports, discovered the snake skin wrapped in the paper used to pack the porotta (layered flatbread) she had bought from a hotel restaurant in Thiruvananthapuram's Nedumangadu area.The mother and daughter had bought two pieces of the flatbread and some sauce to eat for lunch on Thursday afternoon. When the mother started eating the bread after her daughter had finished her share of the food,...
RESTAURANTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Master P Shares Tytyana Throwback Photo: "Life Is Too Short"

Master P continues to grieve the loss of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. Following the announcement of her passing on Sunday, the 52-year-old is keeping his late child's memory alive by sharing old photos of them together with the world. "Life is too short," he captioned a picture that shows him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Eater

Cash Only Supper Club Is Downtown’s Swanky New Restaurant With a Strict Dress Code

The Cash Only Supper Club is now open for reservations to anyone. That is, anyone who can afford the $175 price tag for a seven-course menu. The new downtown restaurant, which opened its doors below Prime + Proper on May 20, promises guests an “ultra-luxurious, Hollywood-glam-inspired vibe.” Previously, the space was occupied by an exclusive “members-only” nightclub of the same name.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

Best Seafood Restaurants in America

Americans don’t eat as much seafood as they should, according to federal dietary guidelines – but there is evidence that our per capita consumption may be inching up. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, we consumed 19.2 pounds of fish and shellfish per person in 2019, up 0.2 pounds from the previous year. […]
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Scent Will Keep Mice Away?

Rodents such as mice have a very keen sense of smell much stronger than humans, and they use their sense of smell to sniff out our food and make themselves right in our homes. The most important approach is to keep your home neat by storing and disposing of food correctly with possible entry points sealed off; above that many experts suggest using rancid smells to repel these tiny invaders.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
Taste Of Home

Does Soaking Strawberries in Salt Water Really Draw Out Bugs?

It’s never a bad idea to wash your produce. Fruits and veggies go on quite the adventure once they’re harvested, and even if they’re washed at the source, there are plenty of opportunities for them to pick up dirt or other undesirable particles along the way. And certain types of produce are more likely to contain pesticide residue, like the Dirty Dozen.
LIFESTYLE
Variety

KK, Popular Indian Singer, Dies at 53

Click here to read the full article. Krishnakumar Kunnath, the Indian singer popularly known as KK, died of a cardiac arrest while performing a concert at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata on Tuesday. He was 53. Known as one of the most versatile singers in the country, KK sang across languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati. After a successful career singing advertising jingles, KK debuted in films in 1996 with Hindi and Telugu-language versions of composer A.R. Rahman’s soundtrack for “Kadal Desam” and for “Maachis,” composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Those soundtracks were hits, followed by the “Strawberry” song...
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

Vodka Lemonade

Nothing quite gets me excited for long-awaited sunnier weather than a refreshing cocktail. This vodka lemonade recipe features an optional dash of basil simple syrup to elevate and brighten the cocktail and offset the lemonade’s acidity. You’ll make more syrup than is needed for this recipe, but you can use the leftover syrup for making additional cocktails, drizzling over strawberries or sorbet, or even glazing meats or fish before grilling.
FOOD & DRINKS
InsideHook

Here’s How to Recreate a Puerto Rican-Style Pig Roast at Home

If you grew up in a Puerto Rican community, chances are, summer was synonymous with lechon asado: roasted suckling pig cooked over charcoal and served alongside verduras, rummy cocktails and loads of reggaetón. At least, that’s how chef Joancarlo Parkhurst of Navy Yard’s La Famosa remembers it.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comfort Food#Food And Drink#Cooking#Turkish#Red Lentil Soup#Kurdish#Israeli#Tiktok#Food Network
princesspinkygirl.com

Kitchen Sink Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Kitchen Sink Cookies are sweet, salty, soft, and chewy, and crunchy and loaded with your favorite treats you have lying around your kitchen pantry (pretzels, potato chips, chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, Twix bars…you name it, it is in there).
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
princesspinkygirl.com

Pineapple Casserole

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This classic Pineapple Casserole is a southern potluck favorite food that can be served as a side dish or plated as a delicious dessert. This unique yet easy recipe is filled with sweet and tangy pineapple combined with savory cheddar cheese, all covered with a buttery cracker crumb topping.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Carbonated Pizza Crust May Be The Wave Of The Future

While the only time that carbonation may come to mind when thinking about pizza is in regards to sipping a seltzer alongside dinner, the future of pizza may actually be carbonation-focused. The beloved food is a staple that is relied on for sustenance, flavor, and familiarity. A hard-to-forget comfort food, the dish is a cultural and gastronomical favorite and people eat pizza around the world. The popular food item may be receiving a high-tech, advanced upgrade that will use a process similar to carbonation instead of relying on yeast to rise the dough.
FOOD & DRINKS
thesouthernladycooks.com

ICED PEANUT BUTTER BLONDIES

My family loves blondies AND peanut butter, so these are definitely a favorite. They are simple to prepare and full of flavor. They make the perfect addition to any potluck or gathering. Honestly, these iced peanut butter blondies are just a good idea anytime!. Iced Peanut Butter Blondie Ingredients Needed:
RECIPES
ABC News

ABC News

676K+
Followers
157K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy