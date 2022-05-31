ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

84% of baby-formula shoppers had trouble finding it in the past month, according to a survey — a sign the impact of shortages is actually wider than it appeared

By Dominick Reuter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2er7Hk_0fvsRflP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LyM7G_0fvsRflP00
Empty shelves intended for baby formula at a store in Washington DC in May 2022.

SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images

  • New data indicates the impact of baby formula shortages is even wider than initially thought.
  • Roughly six out of seven shoppers surveyed said they had trouble finding baby formula last month.
  • Prior stats showed 40% of unique products were out of stock, but didn't account for popularity.

The baby-formula shortage is well documented by now, but new data illustrates the impact is even more widespread than it might have appeared.

Roughly six out of seven (84%) of baby-formula shoppers reported experiencing difficulties finding the product in the past month, according to a survey of 576 recent buyers by the retail analytics firm Numerator .

More than half of respondents said they visited multiple locations of their preferred store, visited competing stores, and turned to family, friends, and coworkers for help to find supplies.

Those figures contrast sharply with widely reported earlier numbers showing that 40% or more of baby formula products were out of stock at the beginning of May.

That figure, from the retail data firm Datasembly, tracked the percentage of individual UPC codes that were not available on shelves in the overall baby formula category.

Given the different brands, products, and sizes (each with a different UPC code), tracking which codes are experiencing shortages may not fully capture the full impact of a particularly popular product being out of stock.

In other words, if the handful of the most popular products aren't available, a small out-of-stock percentage can have a dramatic impact on the lives of parents trying to feed their children.

That's likely what is happening here.

Apart from the fact that just four companies produce nearly 90% of all baby formula in the US , one of those brands, Similac, accounted for nearly half of all formula sales.

When Similac production was suspended and products were recalled, its share of the market plunged to 28%, replaced by its leading competitor, Enfamil.

Having a big chunk of the largest supply disappear had a ripple effect of sending shoppers toward less popular or more specialized products, causing surprise shortages there too .

The worst of the shortages appear to be in the rearview now, with the US government flying in supplies from Europe and Australia, but this supply failure will continue to be the investigated by lawmakers, regulators, and industry leaders for months to come.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Washington Dc#Getty Images#Numerator#Datasembly#Upc
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
Lawrence Post

Pregnant woman, who decided not to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to confusing advice for expectant mothers at the time, ended up in a coma and 90% of her lungs were damaged after contracting the virus

The mother says she ended up in a coma and was fighting for her life after contracting COVID-19 while she was pregnant with her first baby. After her daughter was born, she was put into a medically induced coma and was fighting for her life on a ventilator. The young mother said that she decided not to get the vaccine due to confusing advice for expectant mothers at the time. She has since had two COVID-19 vaccines and urges other pregnant women to get fully vaccinated. She said that she almost missed her chance to meet her daughter by not getting the vaccine.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
deseret.com

Elon Musk on housing bubble: ‘They dug their own graves — a lesson we should all take to heart’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently added the housing market into the mix of his Twitter commentary. Musk weighs in on housing: Musk’s commentary stemmed from a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (who uses the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto) saying cryptocurrency was “created as a statement against central bank control” after the Great Recession that followed fallout from the 2008 housing bubble burst, which was fueled by a subprime mortgage crisis.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Zimbabwe is Asking the World to Let it Sell $600 Million in Black Market Ivory

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Australian farmers are forced to dump truckloads of avocados in rubbish tips despite food price rises surging across the country

Thousands of avocados are being dumped in rubbish tips because Covid lockdowns created a massive surplus, despite Aussies battling with surging food prices. Jan De Lai from Atherton, North Queensland, shared photos of the discarded avocados after finding thousands of them dumped at her local tip. 'Truck loads of avocados...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
Business Insider

Business Insider

514K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy