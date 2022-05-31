ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local family getting ready to welcome refugees from Ukraine

By Greg Bradbury
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
As the war in Ukraine continues, many across the country are looking for ways to help.

Aimee Dobbins and her family here in southern Arizona wanted to go the extra mile and invite a family to live with them.

"I was just reading all of these terrible stories and just looking at all these pictures of these people who don't know anyone in the United States, but they are basically like begging someone help us," Dobbins said.

She began searching Facebook groups and found one that helps those who have left Ukraine find families in the United States to live with.

"We just consider ourselves a family of ten now," Dobbins said.

Dobbins found a family that will be joining them in a few weeks. The new family has two girls that are the same age as two of Dobbins' children.

"It was like the more that we communicated the more I felt like this was a good fit," Dobbins said.

The family is coming from Mariupol, one of the cities hit hardest during the war.

"It literally has been wiped off the face of the earth and they spent over a month underground," Dobbins said. "They're starting over with absolutely nothing."

Dobbins has collected some items for them, but will have to wait till they arrive to know all of their needs.

"When I've asked questions like what needs do they have here, the response that I got was we've been creating food and water out of thin air so anything you have is going to be fine," Dobbins said about her conversations with the family.

They have received some donations for the family and are hoping to raise money to help the new family get a car.

The family is able to come to the United States through the Uniting for Ukraine program. you can read more about that here .

