ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN Security Council urges action on Gulf of Guinea piracy

By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buXCf_0fvsRRM700
Special forces of the Nigerian navy sail to apprehend pirates in a mock operation during joint exercises with France in Nigerian waters in October 2019 /AFP/File

The UN Security Council on Tuesday urged greater action to stop piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, which has become by far the world's riskiest waters for maritime kidnappings.

A Security Council resolution -- approved unanimously despite high tensions between veto-wielding Russia and the West -- said it "strongly condemns" the spike of piracy in the West African waters.

The Council "urges member states in the region of the Gulf of Guinea to take prompt action, at national and regional levels, with the support of the international community, when requested by the state concerned."

It called on all nations in the region to develop their own plans and to criminalize piracy in domestic laws.

According to a UN report, 27 of the world's 28 recorded kidnappings at sea in 2020 took place in the Gulf of Guinea.

Stretching for 5,700 kilometers (3,500 miles) from Senegal to Angola, the Gulf of Guinea is rich in hydrocarbons and fisheries and borders some 20 countries, including ones with limited naval and coast guard capacities.

The resolution was co-sponsored by Ghana and Norway, which both said that piracy posed international risks.

Harold Agyeman, Ghana's ambassador to the United Nations, said that piracy constituted "one of the foremost security concerns on the African continent."

Piracy "risks compounding multifaceted challenges facing the region including a surge in terrorism, a return of coup d'etats, a deepening of climate change as well as the worsening impact of the Covid-19 pandemic."

A study by the Stable Seas research institute found that pirate groups, mostly in the Niger Delta, can earn around $5 million per year through theft and hostage-taking.

It said that conservative estimates put the cost of piracy to coastal states at $1.925 billion a year, including through lost employment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Group urges ICC to probe alleged use of mines in Libya war

CAIRO (AP) — Human Rights Watch on Tuesday called for the International Criminal Court to investigate allegations of the use of landmines in 2019 by Russian paramilitaries fighting in Libya. According to the New York-based watchdog, new data has emerged from Libyan demining groups linking mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner...
POLITICS
Motley Fool

Zimbabwe is Asking the World to Let it Sell $600 Million in Black Market Ivory

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia

Royal Navy ships could be sent into action against Russia’s Black Sea blockade of Ukraine, a Tory MP who leads the UK’s parliamentary delegation to Nato has suggested.Alec Shelbrooke said that British warships could have to use “lethal defensive force” against Russia’s forces as part of a mission to escort vital grain supplies out of Ukrainian ports, at the “high risk” of deaths of UK personnel and the escalation of war in Europe.In a message to constituents, Mr Shelbrooke said that a challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership would be “an indulgence” at a time when the prime minister is...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Security Council#Piracy#Gulf Of Guinea#Politics Local#Nigerian#Afp File#West African#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Ghana
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Terrorism
International Business Times

Philippines' Marcos Wants China Ties To 'Shift To Higher Gear' Under His Presidency

Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his country's ties with China will expand and "shift to a higher gear" when he takes power, signalling intent to advance outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte's pro-Beijing agenda. Marcos, who won last week's election by a landslide, said he held "very substantial" talks...
POLITICS
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reuters

Philippines' Marcos vows to thwart interference from outside powers

MANILA, May 26 (Reuters) - Philippines President-elect Ferdinand Marcos on Thursday promised to prevent any foreign interference in the running of his country, and to defend sovereign territory and stand up to any Chinese encroachment in the South China Sea. In his strongest comments yet on how he will handle...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

64K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy