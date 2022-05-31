ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save up to 50% at the Michael Kors semi-annual sale—shop bags under $200 now

By Elsie Boskamp and Anna Popp, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Save up to 50% on stylish Michael Kors totes, purses and crossbodies during the designer's semi-annual sale. Reviewed/Michael Kors

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

A new statement accessory might be exactly what your summer 2022 wardrobe needs. Michael Kors makes classic totes , sophisticated crossbodies and beautiful shoulder bags for every occasion, including daily wear. The designer is hosting a semi-annual sale with can't-miss deals on hundreds of styles to help you elevate your summer fashion game.

Through Monday, June 20 , Michael Kors is offering up to 50% off select already-reduced items including handbags and accessories. For even more ways to save at Michael Kors, join the KORSVIP rewards program to enjoy benefits like free shipping and returns, private styling appointments, birthday rewards and early access to sales for big savings on must-have spring styles. If you're not a KORSVIP member, it is free to join using your name and email address.

If you're in search for a compact bag that can transition from running errands during the day to a chic date night, consider the Michael Michael Kors Lita medium leather crossbody bag . Perfect for keeping daily essentials close, this cute crossbody features a convenient adjustable strap, trendy gold-tone hardware and a spacious interior for your wallet and phone. Usually retailing at $428, this purse is currently marked down to $159.

This epic Michael Kors semi-annual sale includes markdowns on new arrivals to the sale section such as the Michael Michael Kors Sinclair large pebbled leather tote bag . Marked down from $298 to $149, saving you 50% on the elegant and spacious bag. This style comes in several pretty and playful colors like light pink, red, brown and black tones—all of which are perfect for styling summer outfits.

Prep for a stylish new season now and treat yourself to a chic Michael Kors purse before summer 2022 starts. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Michael Kors bags under $200.

The best Michael Kors bags under $200

Shop the Michael Kors semi-annual sale .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save up to 50% at the Michael Kors semi-annual sale—shop bags under $200 now

