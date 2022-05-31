ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK Conservatives growing restive over Johnson's leadership

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444NXm_0fvsR69L00

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it’s time for the government to “move on” after months of scandal. Some of his Conservative Party colleagues think it’s time he moved on instead.

A dozen Conservative lawmakers have called for a vote on Johnson’s leadership since last week, when an investigator’s report blamed “failures of leadership and judgment” by the prime minister and senior officials for allowing boozy government parties that broke the U.K.’s COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Under Tory party rules, a no-confidence vote in the leader will be triggered if 15% of party lawmakers — currently 54 — write letters calling for one.

Bob Neill, a senior Conservative legislator who chairs the House of Commons Justice Committee, said Tuesday it was “in the party’s interest, and actually the country’s interest, for him to move on.”

Lawmaker John Stevenson said he had sent a letter because a confidence vote was the only way to “draw a line” under recent controversies.

Johnson said last week that senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report should put an end to the “partygate” scandal, which saw 83 people, including Johnson, fined by police over parties in government buildings in 2020 and 2021.

Johnson said he took “full responsibility” and was sorry — but denied he knowingly broke any rules or lied when he told Parliament last year that there had been no parties. He said it was time to “move on” and focus on grappling with issues like Britain’s cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

But a growing number of Conservative lawmakers are calling for a no-confidence vote in Johnson, who won the party a big parliamentary majority in 2019 but has been dogged by questions about his ethics and judgment.

Former attorney general Jeremy Wright said “partygate” had damaged “the institutions and authority of government” and concluded that “for the good of this and future governments, the prime minister should resign.”

If Johnson lost a confidence vote, he would be replaced as Conservative leader and prime minister. If he won, he could not face another challenge for a year.

It’s unclear how many letters have been sent but it’s likely more than the 28 Conservative lawmakers who have called publicly for Johnson to quit. There is a growing feeling in the Conservative Party that the 54 threshold will be reached in the next few weeks.

Former Conservative leader William Hague said he thought Johnson “is in real trouble” and a vote was inevitable.

“I think the Sue Gray report has been one of those sort of slow-fuse explosions in politics,” Hague told Times Radio.

He said “the Conservative Party will need to resolve this one way or another, obviously because to be an effective party they either need to rally behind the prime minister they’ve got, or they need to decide to force him out.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Boris Johnson victim of Tory leadership plotters, says ally Nadine Dorries

One of Boris Johnson's strongest cabinet allies has hit out out Tory MPs trying to oust him, accusing them of doing "the opposition's work". Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries claimed growing calls for the PM to resign were the result of a "co-ordinated campaign" by backbenchers. Criticism of Mr Johnson among...
POLITICS
BBC

Pressure grows on Boris Johnson after Partygate report

Boris Johnson's premiership is coming under pressure, as more Tory MPs break cover to criticise his fitness for office in the wake of Partygate. John Stevenson is the latest Tory MP to reveal that he has written a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson. It means 12 Tory MPs...
POLITICS
BBC

Scottish Greens boycott Queen's jubilee debate

Members of the Scottish Green Party have boycotted a debate at Holyrood at which MSPs congratulated the Queen on her platinum jubilee. In a statement, the Scottish Greens said a head of state should be chosen by and be accountable to voters. It continued: "We respect others hold different beliefs...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Neill
Person
Jeremy Wright
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
William Hague
Reuters

Germany to send IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Germany will supply Ukraine with the IRIS-T air defence system, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, following pleas from Kyiv and German opposition parties to step up heavy weapons deliveries. Scholz said Germany had been "delivering continuously since the beginning of the war", pointing to more than...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Conservatives#Servant Leadership#Uk#British#Parliament
Reuters

Biden's June agenda: convince Americans the economy is healthy

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is planning a media blitz to lift his sagging opinion poll numbers before November's congressional election, promoting his management of America's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to cool spiraling inflation. Biden's meeting with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to discuss...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Factbox: Key facts about Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, is commemorating her Platinum Jubilee with four days of celebration from June 2-5. read more. - Elizabeth was born at 17 Bruton St, London, her maternal grandparents' home, on April 21, 1926, and christened on May 29 that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
BBC

Sturgeon: Lessons will be learned from census row

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that Scotland's census will produce credible data despite a lower number of people filling it out than had been targeted. The survey was extended by a month to attract extra submissions, but as of Wednesday the response rate was 86.9% - far below the original goal of 94%.
WORLD
The Guardian

DUP blocks attempt to appoint Northern Ireland assembly speaker

The vice-president of Sinn Féin, Michelle O’Neill, has said that efforts to resurrect Northern Ireland’s assembly at Stormont will continue, after the Democratic Unionist party (DUP) blocked a second attempt to elect a new speaker. The DUP is maintaining its position that it wants to see action...
WORLD
WEKU

Australia's new prime minister appoints a record 10 women to his Cabinet

Australia's new government will look more like its country, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has named a record 10 women to his incoming Cabinet. The high-profile appointments include Penny Wong as foreign minister, Claire O'Neil as home affairs and cyber security minister, and Katy Gallagher as finance minister. "This is...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Free courts at stake as EU mulls Poland funding

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister recently asserted that the vast majority of Polish judges under scrutiny by a controversial judicial chamber were drunk drivers, rapists or thieves. That claim was quickly rejected by nearly 60 judges being investigated by the so-called Disciplinary Chamber at the Supreme...
POLITICS
Reuters

Slovenia's parliament approves a new centre-left government

LJUBLJANA, June 1 (Reuters) - Slovenia's lawmakers approved a new centre-left government on Wednesday of Prime Minister Robert Golob, who leads a new party and replaced populist premier Janez Jansa promising to make people proud. Fifty-three deputies in the 90-member parliament endorsed a government comprised of ministers from Golob's Freedom...
POLITICS
BBC

Coventry asylum seeker who now heads charity appointed OBE

A man who came to the UK as an asylum seeker and is now head of a charity has been appointed OBE. After fleeing Afghanistan, Sabir Zazai arrived in Coventry in the back of a lorry in 1999. He now leads the Scottish Refugee Council in Glasgow. Dr Zazai's first...
CHARITIES
ABC News

ABC News

676K+
Followers
156K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy